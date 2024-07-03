Parsvnath Developers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
375.12
160.25
370.61
116.03
146.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
375.12
160.25
370.61
116.03
146.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.87
8.64
14.55
40.8
60.89
Total Income
383
168.89
385.17
156.83
207.51
Total Expenditure
351.24
172.39
291
115.35
151.35
PBIDT
31.75
-3.5
94.17
41.48
56.15
Interest
240.23
286.29
289.84
333.78
347.79
PBDT
-208.48
-289.79
-195.67
-292.3
-291.63
Depreciation
43.44
41.06
34.57
20.07
20.23
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.14
4.14
0.23
0.01
Deferred Tax
34.93
49.25
0
5.71
-11.3
Reported Profit After Tax
-286.84
-380.23
-234.37
-318.31
-300.58
Minority Interest After NP
-0.54
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-286.29
-380.23
-234.39
-318.3
-300.57
Extra-ordinary Items
0.29
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-286.58
-380.23
-234.39
-318.3
-300.57
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-6.58
-8.76
-5.35
-7.32
-6.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
217.59
217.59
217.59
217.59
217.59
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.46
-2.18
25.4
35.74
38.29
PBDTM(%)
-55.57
-180.83
-52.79
-251.91
-198.9
PATM(%)
-76.46
-237.27
-63.23
-274.33
-205
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.