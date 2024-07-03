iifl-logo-icon 1
Parsvnath Developers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

22.17
(-2.03%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:15:28 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

375.12

160.25

370.61

116.03

146.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

375.12

160.25

370.61

116.03

146.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.87

8.64

14.55

40.8

60.89

Total Income

383

168.89

385.17

156.83

207.51

Total Expenditure

351.24

172.39

291

115.35

151.35

PBIDT

31.75

-3.5

94.17

41.48

56.15

Interest

240.23

286.29

289.84

333.78

347.79

PBDT

-208.48

-289.79

-195.67

-292.3

-291.63

Depreciation

43.44

41.06

34.57

20.07

20.23

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.14

4.14

0.23

0.01

Deferred Tax

34.93

49.25

0

5.71

-11.3

Reported Profit After Tax

-286.84

-380.23

-234.37

-318.31

-300.58

Minority Interest After NP

-0.54

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-286.29

-380.23

-234.39

-318.3

-300.57

Extra-ordinary Items

0.29

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-286.58

-380.23

-234.39

-318.3

-300.57

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-6.58

-8.76

-5.35

-7.32

-6.19

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

217.59

217.59

217.59

217.59

217.59

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.46

-2.18

25.4

35.74

38.29

PBDTM(%)

-55.57

-180.83

-52.79

-251.91

-198.9

PATM(%)

-76.46

-237.27

-63.23

-274.33

-205

