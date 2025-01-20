iifl-logo-icon 1
Parsvnath Developers Ltd Key Ratios

20.82
(0.00%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:59:58 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-69.93

30.77

370.42

-30.55

Op profit growth

-110.65

-208.23

140.37

-129.63

EBIT growth

-70.58

-259.57

87.49

-148.84

Net profit growth

23.33

-4.61

14.59

119.33

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-1.66

4.7

-5.68

-11.13

EBIT margin

8.69

8.88

-7.28

-18.27

Net profit margin

-119.34

-29.08

-39.88

-163.71

RoCE

0.82

2.33

-1.1

-0.53

RoNW

-27.11

-11.18

-5.84

-3.41

RoA

-2.84

-1.91

-1.51

-1.18

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-9.83

-8.35

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-10.61

-8.58

-9.01

-7.98

Book value per share

4.15

13.95

21.65

49.74

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.86

-0.15

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.8

-0.15

-0.67

-1.87

P/B

2.04

0.09

0.28

0.3

EV/EBIDTA

57.83

23.59

-117.27

-969.04

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

3.19

-3.17

-8.53

-9.89

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

311.16

87.39

185.61

1,192.76

Inventory days

4,550.81

1,516.13

1,799.84

6,610.93

Creditor days

-785.53

-265.61

-297.79

-1,248.67

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.06

-0.22

0.19

0.1

Net debt / equity

18.89

5.07

4.37

2

Net debt / op. profit

-571.47

54.88

-79.57

-201.05

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-67.34

-71.55

-80.11

51.59

Employee costs

-4.85

-1.9

-2.87

-16.82

Other costs

-29.47

-21.83

-22.69

-145.9

