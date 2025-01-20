Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-69.93
30.77
370.42
-30.55
Op profit growth
-110.65
-208.23
140.37
-129.63
EBIT growth
-70.58
-259.57
87.49
-148.84
Net profit growth
23.33
-4.61
14.59
119.33
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-1.66
4.7
-5.68
-11.13
EBIT margin
8.69
8.88
-7.28
-18.27
Net profit margin
-119.34
-29.08
-39.88
-163.71
RoCE
0.82
2.33
-1.1
-0.53
RoNW
-27.11
-11.18
-5.84
-3.41
RoA
-2.84
-1.91
-1.51
-1.18
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-9.83
-8.35
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-10.61
-8.58
-9.01
-7.98
Book value per share
4.15
13.95
21.65
49.74
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.86
-0.15
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.8
-0.15
-0.67
-1.87
P/B
2.04
0.09
0.28
0.3
EV/EBIDTA
57.83
23.59
-117.27
-969.04
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
3.19
-3.17
-8.53
-9.89
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
311.16
87.39
185.61
1,192.76
Inventory days
4,550.81
1,516.13
1,799.84
6,610.93
Creditor days
-785.53
-265.61
-297.79
-1,248.67
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.06
-0.22
0.19
0.1
Net debt / equity
18.89
5.07
4.37
2
Net debt / op. profit
-571.47
54.88
-79.57
-201.05
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-67.34
-71.55
-80.11
51.59
Employee costs
-4.85
-1.9
-2.87
-16.82
Other costs
-29.47
-21.83
-22.69
-145.9
