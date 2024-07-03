iifl-logo-icon 1
Parsvnath Developers Ltd Quarterly Results

22.63
(-2.03%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:12 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

47.05

88.02

87.07

207.75

113.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

47.05

88.02

87.07

207.75

113.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.32

2.1

84.93

1.63

4.54

Total Income

48.37

90.12

171.99

209.38

118

Total Expenditure

57.47

75.33

190.1

155.28

109.5

PBIDT

-9.1

14.79

-18.11

54.09

8.5

Interest

105.54

100.69

223.46

55.92

68.9

PBDT

-114.64

-85.9

-241.57

-1.83

-60.39

Depreciation

13.41

13.27

13.83

14.66

14.48

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.18

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

1.77

51.74

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-128.05

-100.94

-307.31

-16.49

-74.87

Minority Interest After NP

-0.21

-0.06

-0.35

-0.13

-0.13

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-127.82

-100.87

-306.96

-16.35

-74.72

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

48.55

0

0.33

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-127.82

-100.87

-355.51

-16.35

-75.05

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.94

-2.32

-7.05

-0.38

-1.71

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

217.59

217.59

217.59

217.59

217.59

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-19.34

16.8

-20.79

26.03

7.49

PBDTM(%)

-243.65

-97.59

-277.44

-0.88

-53.22

PATM(%)

-272.15

-114.67

-352.94

-7.93

-65.98

Parsvnath Devl.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Parsvnath Developers Ltd

