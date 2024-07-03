Parsvnath Developers Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
47.05
88.02
87.07
207.75
113.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
47.05
88.02
87.07
207.75
113.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.32
2.1
84.93
1.63
4.54
Total Income
48.37
90.12
171.99
209.38
118
Total Expenditure
57.47
75.33
190.1
155.28
109.5
PBIDT
-9.1
14.79
-18.11
54.09
8.5
Interest
105.54
100.69
223.46
55.92
68.9
PBDT
-114.64
-85.9
-241.57
-1.83
-60.39
Depreciation
13.41
13.27
13.83
14.66
14.48
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.18
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
1.77
51.74
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-128.05
-100.94
-307.31
-16.49
-74.87
Minority Interest After NP
-0.21
-0.06
-0.35
-0.13
-0.13
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-127.82
-100.87
-306.96
-16.35
-74.72
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
48.55
0
0.33
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-127.82
-100.87
-355.51
-16.35
-75.05
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.94
-2.32
-7.05
-0.38
-1.71
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
217.59
217.59
217.59
217.59
217.59
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-19.34
16.8
-20.79
26.03
7.49
PBDTM(%)
-243.65
-97.59
-277.44
-0.88
-53.22
PATM(%)
-272.15
-114.67
-352.94
-7.93
-65.98
