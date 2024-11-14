PARSVNATH DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) the Audited Financial Results of the Company (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 and b) Recommend dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. It is hereby informed that due to unavoidable circumstances, the Board Meeting which was scheduled to be held today i.e. 30.05.2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 and to recommend Dividend, if any for the Financial Year 2023-24, stands cancelled. The next date of Board Meeting will be informed in due course (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) PARSVNATH DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday June 13 2024 inter alia to : a) Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 and b) Recommend dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.06.2024) We wish to inform you that due to unavailability of engagement partner of Statutory Auditor on account of sudden demise of his closed relative, the company is not able to approved Audited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024, in the Board of Directors Meeting held today. The next date for the Board Meeting, to Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, will be held on Thursday, June 20th, 2024, which will in informed separately. The aforesaid Board Meeting commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 03:30 P.M PARSVNATH DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results of the Company (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, and Recommend dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.06.2024) We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on June 20, 2024, has inter - alia, taken the following decisions: a. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024. b. Not recommended any Dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. We wish to Inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on June 20, 2024 has inter alia, taken the following decision; a Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 and b. Not recommended any divided on the Equity Shares of the Company for the FY 2023-24. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulations 30, 33 and other applicable provisions of Listing Regulations, 1. Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 (both Standalone and Consolidated) - Annexure - A 2. Audit Report on Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Year ended March 31, 2024 as Annexure B & C respectively 3. As Statutory has issued the Aforesaid Audit Report with Modified Opinion therefore statement on impact of Audit Qualification as Annexure - D Read less.. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/06/2024)