|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|PARSVNATH DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on November 14, 2024, has inter - alia, taken the following decisions: - Considered and approved the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulations 30, 33 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith: (i) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (both Standalone and Consolidated) as Annexure - A; (ii) Independent Auditors Review Reports on Standalone and Consolidated unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 issued by M/s T R Chadha & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company - Annexures B and C respectively; (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|PARSVNATH DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 12, 2024, has inter - alia, Considered and approved the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Jun 2024
|24 May 2024
|PARSVNATH DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) the Audited Financial Results of the Company (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 and b) Recommend dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. It is hereby informed that due to unavoidable circumstances, the Board Meeting which was scheduled to be held today i.e. 30.05.2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 and to recommend Dividend, if any for the Financial Year 2023-24, stands cancelled. The next date of Board Meeting will be informed in due course (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) PARSVNATH DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday June 13 2024 inter alia to : a) Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 and b) Recommend dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.06.2024) We wish to inform you that due to unavailability of engagement partner of Statutory Auditor on account of sudden demise of his closed relative, the company is not able to approved Audited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024, in the Board of Directors Meeting held today. The next date for the Board Meeting, to Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, will be held on Thursday, June 20th, 2024, which will in informed separately. The aforesaid Board Meeting commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 03:30 P.M PARSVNATH DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results of the Company (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, and Recommend dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.06.2024) We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on June 20, 2024, has inter - alia, taken the following decisions: a. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024. b. Not recommended any Dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. We wish to Inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on June 20, 2024 has inter alia, taken the following decision; a Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 and b. Not recommended any divided on the Equity Shares of the Company for the FY 2023-24. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulations 30, 33 and other applicable provisions of Listing Regulations, 1. Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 (both Standalone and Consolidated) - Annexure - A 2. Audit Report on Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Year ended March 31, 2024 as Annexure B & C respectively 3. As Statutory has issued the Aforesaid Audit Report with Modified Opinion therefore statement on impact of Audit Qualification as Annexure - D Read less.. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/06/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|PARSVNATH DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday February 14 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended December 31 2023. In this connection as per the Companys Code of Conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by designated persons and their immediate relatives (Code) adopted by the Company pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for trading in the securities of the Company is under closure since January 01 2024 for the Persons covered under the Code and it is further notified that the trading window shall remain closed for the said Persons upto Friday February 16 2024. The Code is available on the Companys website i.e. www.parsvnath.com. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulations 30, 33 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e. February 14, 2024 has, inter alia, Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine month ended December 31, 2023. A copy of the aforesaid results, as reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors, alongwith the Limited Review Reports thereon (Standalone & Consolidated) issued by M/s T R Chadha & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company, are attached herewith as Annexure A, B and C respectively. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.