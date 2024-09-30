Pursuant to the statutory obligations, the Company is providing E-Voting (Prior to the AGM) and E-Voting during AGM to its members to cast their votes electronically on the resolutions to be passed at the 33rd AGM to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 02:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) or other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Accordingly, the Notice of 33rd AGM together with the Annual Report of the company for the FY 2023-24 has been sent to the members of the Company by e-mail their registered e-mail address. The Company has completed the mailing of Notice convening the AGM along with the aforesaid Annual Report. As per the requirements of the provisions, an intimation regarding completion of mailing of Notice of 33rd AGM and information regarding Book Closure and E-Voting was published in the newspapers on September 08, 2024, Certified true copes of which are enclosed herewith. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A (13) of Schedule III to the Securities and Exchange of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company was duly convened on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 02:30 P.M. and was conducted through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual means (VC/OAVM). The Summary of proceeding of the Annual General Meeting is attached herewith. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) In terms of relevant provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder, the voting result and report of Scrutinizer dated October 01, 2024 issued by Mr. Ashok Tyagi, Practicing Company Secretary, on Remote e-voting during 33rd AGM held on September 30, 2024, enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024) Pursuant to the relevant provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, A certified true copy of the minutes of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company held on September 30, 2024, attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)