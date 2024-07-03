iifl-logo-icon 1
SKIL Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

4.51
(-4.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:19:10 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.5
  • Day's High4.97
  • 52 Wk High9.65
  • Prev. Close4.74
  • Day's Low4.5
  • 52 Wk Low 4.71
  • Turnover (lac)9.96
  • P/E11.88
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value29.73
  • EPS0.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)97.67
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
SKIL Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

SKIL Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

10 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Aug, 2023

arrow

10 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

SKIL Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

SKIL Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:37 PM
Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.80%

Non-Promoter- 6.66%

Institutions: 6.66%

Non-Institutions: 37.08%

Custodian: 3.45%

Read More
Share Price

SKIL Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

216.57

216.57

216.57

216.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

418.44

129.66

298.65

804.65

Net Worth

635.01

346.23

515.22

1,021.22

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0.04

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.19

-1.39

-2.72

-3.18

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-553.55

-1,411.66

-271.4

-164.84

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.16

-0.36

-0.54

Tax paid

-2.41

0

0

-1.53

Working capital

104.7

-985.4

368.22

-422.62

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

0

Op profit growth

-67.74

1,633.84

545.76

-40.68

EBIT growth

-70.98

1,676.38

-2,297.4

-120.27

Net profit growth

-64.15

231.56

161.12

-46.98

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

0

0

29.86

32.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

29.86

32.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

26.11

1,179.08

65.86

90.66

0.56

View Annually Results

SKIL Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.95

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

249.81

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.88

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

679.5

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT SKIL Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Nikhil Gandhi

Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir

Bhavesh Gandhi

Independent Director

V Ramanan

Company Secretary

Nilesh Mehta

Independent Director

Rakesh Mohan

Additional Director

RADM Rakesh Bajaj

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SKIL Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

SKIL Infrastructure Limited was incorporated in April 21, 1983. The Company is the leading infrastructure development companies having pioneered the development in various projects such as seaports, logistics, power, bridges, dams, roads, airports, special economic zone, defence shipyard, offshore asset construction yard and urban infrastructure development.In 2013, the Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement between the Company, Horizon Country Wide Logistics Limited (HCWLL) and Fastlane Distriparks & Logistics Limited (FDLL) became effective from September 28, 2013.The Equity Shares of the Company were voluntarily delisted from Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited pursuant to SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009 w.e.f. March 10, 2016. Also, the Equity Shares of the Company were listed on BSE Limited through the direct listing mode w.e.f. May 03, 2016. As on 31 March 2016, the Companys Equity Shares are listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited.Out of the aforesaid Subsidiary Companies, as of March 31, 2017, during the period under review, Energy India Corporation Limited, SKIL Karnataka SEZ Limited, Pipavav Aero Infrastructure Private Limited, Jansampada Engineering Company Private Limited and SKIL Midivisana Engineering Company Private Limited has been struck off under the fast track Exit (FTE). The Company along with SKIL Shipyard Holdings Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiary (SSHPL), Grevek Investment and Finance Private Limited
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the SKIL Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The SKIL Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.51 today.

What is the Market Cap of SKIL Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SKIL Infrastructure Ltd is ₹97.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SKIL Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SKIL Infrastructure Ltd is 11.88 and 0.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SKIL Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SKIL Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SKIL Infrastructure Ltd is ₹4.71 and ₹9.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SKIL Infrastructure Ltd?

SKIL Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.21%, 3 Years at 20.63%, 1 Year at -34.62%, 6 Month at -21.13%, 3 Month at -9.37% and 1 Month at -8.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SKIL Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SKIL Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.80 %
Institutions - 6.66 %
Public - 37.08 %

