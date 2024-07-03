Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹4.5
Prev. Close₹4.74
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.96
Day's High₹4.97
Day's Low₹4.5
52 Week's High₹9.65
52 Week's Low₹4.71
Book Value₹29.73
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)97.67
P/E11.88
EPS0.41
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
216.57
216.57
216.57
216.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
418.44
129.66
298.65
804.65
Net Worth
635.01
346.23
515.22
1,021.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0.04
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.19
-1.39
-2.72
-3.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-553.55
-1,411.66
-271.4
-164.84
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.16
-0.36
-0.54
Tax paid
-2.41
0
0
-1.53
Working capital
104.7
-985.4
368.22
-422.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
0
Op profit growth
-67.74
1,633.84
545.76
-40.68
EBIT growth
-70.98
1,676.38
-2,297.4
-120.27
Net profit growth
-64.15
231.56
161.12
-46.98
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0
0
0
29.86
32.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
29.86
32.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
26.11
1,179.08
65.86
90.66
0.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.95
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
249.81
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.9
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.88
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
679.5
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Nikhil Gandhi
Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir
Bhavesh Gandhi
Independent Director
V Ramanan
Company Secretary
Nilesh Mehta
Independent Director
Rakesh Mohan
Additional Director
RADM Rakesh Bajaj
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SKIL Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
SKIL Infrastructure Limited was incorporated in April 21, 1983. The Company is the leading infrastructure development companies having pioneered the development in various projects such as seaports, logistics, power, bridges, dams, roads, airports, special economic zone, defence shipyard, offshore asset construction yard and urban infrastructure development.In 2013, the Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement between the Company, Horizon Country Wide Logistics Limited (HCWLL) and Fastlane Distriparks & Logistics Limited (FDLL) became effective from September 28, 2013.The Equity Shares of the Company were voluntarily delisted from Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited pursuant to SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009 w.e.f. March 10, 2016. Also, the Equity Shares of the Company were listed on BSE Limited through the direct listing mode w.e.f. May 03, 2016. As on 31 March 2016, the Companys Equity Shares are listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited.Out of the aforesaid Subsidiary Companies, as of March 31, 2017, during the period under review, Energy India Corporation Limited, SKIL Karnataka SEZ Limited, Pipavav Aero Infrastructure Private Limited, Jansampada Engineering Company Private Limited and SKIL Midivisana Engineering Company Private Limited has been struck off under the fast track Exit (FTE). The Company along with SKIL Shipyard Holdings Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiary (SSHPL), Grevek Investment and Finance Private Limited
Read More
The SKIL Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.51 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SKIL Infrastructure Ltd is ₹97.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SKIL Infrastructure Ltd is 11.88 and 0.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SKIL Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SKIL Infrastructure Ltd is ₹4.71 and ₹9.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SKIL Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.21%, 3 Years at 20.63%, 1 Year at -34.62%, 6 Month at -21.13%, 3 Month at -9.37% and 1 Month at -8.67%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.