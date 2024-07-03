Summary

SKIL Infrastructure Limited was incorporated in April 21, 1983. The Company is the leading infrastructure development companies having pioneered the development in various projects such as seaports, logistics, power, bridges, dams, roads, airports, special economic zone, defence shipyard, offshore asset construction yard and urban infrastructure development.In 2013, the Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement between the Company, Horizon Country Wide Logistics Limited (HCWLL) and Fastlane Distriparks & Logistics Limited (FDLL) became effective from September 28, 2013.The Equity Shares of the Company were voluntarily delisted from Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited pursuant to SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009 w.e.f. March 10, 2016. Also, the Equity Shares of the Company were listed on BSE Limited through the direct listing mode w.e.f. May 03, 2016. As on 31 March 2016, the Companys Equity Shares are listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited.Out of the aforesaid Subsidiary Companies, as of March 31, 2017, during the period under review, Energy India Corporation Limited, SKIL Karnataka SEZ Limited, Pipavav Aero Infrastructure Private Limited, Jansampada Engineering Company Private Limited and SKIL Midivisana Engineering Company Private Limited has been struck off under the fast track Exit (FTE). The Company along with SKIL Shipyard Holdings Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiary (SSHPL), Grevek Investment and Finance Private Limited

