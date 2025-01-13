iifl-logo-icon 1
SKIL Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

4.5
(-1.75%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:15:25 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

216.57

216.57

216.57

216.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

418.44

129.66

298.65

804.65

Net Worth

635.01

346.23

515.22

1,021.22

Minority Interest

Debt

1,696.64

1,816.92

1,736.25

1,653.74

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2,331.65

2,163.15

2,251.47

2,674.96

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.02

0.06

496.13

Intangible Assets

Investments

3,183.84

3,184.65

3,207.62

3,221.88

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-852.24

-1,021.57

-956.28

-1,043.17

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

15.94

18.67

20.67

35.32

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-868.18

-1,040.24

-976.95

-1,078.49

Cash

0.03

0.04

0.08

0.13

Total Assets

2,331.64

2,163.14

2,251.48

2,674.97

