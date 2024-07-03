SKIL Infrastructure Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.34
25.78
1,179.06
0.02
10.87
Total Income
0.34
25.78
1,179.06
0.02
10.87
Total Expenditure
1.16
1.27
5.06
0.99
3.47
PBIDT
-0.83
24.51
1,174
-0.97
7.39
Interest
7.7
7.12
21.09
34.98
34.58
PBDT
-8.53
17.39
1,152.91
-35.94
-27.19
Depreciation
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-8.53
17.38
1,152.91
-35.95
-27.2
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-8.48
17.38
1,152.9
-35.95
-27.2
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
1,167.36
0
17.09
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-8.48
17.38
-14.45
-35.95
-44.29
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.8
53.23
-1.66
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
216.57
216.57
216.57
216.57
216.57
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
