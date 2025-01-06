iifl-logo-icon 1
SKIL Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.58
(-3.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR SKIL Infrastructure Ltd

SKIL Infrastr FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-553.55

-1,411.66

-271.4

-164.84

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.16

-0.36

-0.54

Tax paid

-2.41

0

0

-1.53

Working capital

104.7

-985.4

368.22

-422.62

Other operating items

Operating

-451.38

-2,397.22

96.45

-589.54

Capital expenditure

-220.32

-0.09

0

-0.52

Free cash flow

-671.7

-2,397.31

96.46

-590.06

Equity raised

1,609.31

4,607.29

5,709.28

5,731.38

Investing

-14.26

-384.08

-1,100.95

212.05

Financing

1,808.31

798.26

347

2,205.16

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,731.65

2,624.15

5,051.8

7,558.53

