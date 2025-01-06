SKIL Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-553.55
-1,411.66
-271.4
-164.84
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.16
-0.36
-0.54
Tax paid
-2.41
0
0
-1.53
Working capital
104.7
-985.4
368.22
-422.62
Other operating items
Operating
-451.38
-2,397.22
96.45
-589.54
Capital expenditure
-220.32
-0.09
0
-0.52
Free cash flow
-671.7
-2,397.31
96.46
-590.06
Equity raised
1,609.31
4,607.29
5,709.28
5,731.38
Investing
-14.26
-384.08
-1,100.95
212.05
Financing
1,808.31
798.26
347
2,205.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,731.65
2,624.15
5,051.8
7,558.53
