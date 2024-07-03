iifl-logo-icon 1
SKIL Infrastructure Ltd Nine Monthly Results

4.58
(-3.38%)
Jan 6, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

25.78

339.18

55.25

86.27

0.02

Total Income

25.78

339.18

55.25

86.27

0.02

Total Expenditure

1.94

1.93

19.08

2.39

5.93

PBIDT

23.84

337.25

36.17

83.88

-5.92

Interest

10.92

52.67

188.89

128.58

170.74

PBDT

12.92

284.58

-152.72

-44.7

-176.66

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0.03

0.12

0.13

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

-1.6

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

12.91

284.57

-151.15

-44.82

-176.79

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

12.91

284.57

-151.15

-44.82

-176.79

Extra-ordinary Items

0

339.16

0

49.95

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

12.91

-54.59

-151.15

-94.77

-176.79

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.6

13.14

-6.98

-2.18

-8.16

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

216.57

216.57

216.57

216.57

216.57

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PBDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PATM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

