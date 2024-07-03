SKIL Infrastructure Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
25.78
339.18
55.25
86.27
0.02
Total Income
25.78
339.18
55.25
86.27
0.02
Total Expenditure
1.94
1.93
19.08
2.39
5.93
PBIDT
23.84
337.25
36.17
83.88
-5.92
Interest
10.92
52.67
188.89
128.58
170.74
PBDT
12.92
284.58
-152.72
-44.7
-176.66
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.03
0.12
0.13
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
-1.6
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
12.91
284.57
-151.15
-44.82
-176.79
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
12.91
284.57
-151.15
-44.82
-176.79
Extra-ordinary Items
0
339.16
0
49.95
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
12.91
-54.59
-151.15
-94.77
-176.79
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.6
13.14
-6.98
-2.18
-8.16
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
216.57
216.57
216.57
216.57
216.57
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PATM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
