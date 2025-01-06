Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0.04
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.19
-1.39
-2.72
-3.18
As % of sales
0
0
0
7,240.22
Other costs
-401.35
-1,246.72
-69.25
-8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
18,194.77
Operating profit
-402.55
-1,248.12
-71.98
-11.14
OPM
0
0
0
-25,335
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.16
-0.36
-0.54
Interest expense
-191.34
-163.37
-201.13
-168.03
Other income
40.47
0.01
2.07
14.88
Profit before tax
-553.55
-1,411.66
-271.4
-164.84
Taxes
-2.41
0
0
-1.53
Tax rate
0.43
0
0
0.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-555.96
-1,411.66
-271.4
-166.37
Exceptional items
49.94
0
-154.35
3.33
Net profit
-506.01
-1,411.66
-425.75
-163.04
yoy growth (%)
-64.15
231.56
161.12
-46.98
NPM
0
0
0
-3,70,562.5
