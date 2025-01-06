iifl-logo-icon 1
SKIL Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.58
(-3.38%)
Jan 6, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0.04

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.19

-1.39

-2.72

-3.18

As % of sales

0

0

0

7,240.22

Other costs

-401.35

-1,246.72

-69.25

-8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

18,194.77

Operating profit

-402.55

-1,248.12

-71.98

-11.14

OPM

0

0

0

-25,335

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.16

-0.36

-0.54

Interest expense

-191.34

-163.37

-201.13

-168.03

Other income

40.47

0.01

2.07

14.88

Profit before tax

-553.55

-1,411.66

-271.4

-164.84

Taxes

-2.41

0

0

-1.53

Tax rate

0.43

0

0

0.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-555.96

-1,411.66

-271.4

-166.37

Exceptional items

49.94

0

-154.35

3.33

Net profit

-506.01

-1,411.66

-425.75

-163.04

yoy growth (%)

-64.15

231.56

161.12

-46.98

NPM

0

0

0

-3,70,562.5

