|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.3
45.57
14.77
2.9
Op profit growth
-78.03
3,024.63
640.45
-60.54
EBIT growth
-80.05
3,030.2
-347.53
1,203.15
Net profit growth
-74.39
357.44
36.78
-34.55
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-1,319.55
-5,569.59
-259.47
-40.22
EBIT margin
-1,200.16
-5,577.3
-259.37
120.26
Net profit margin
-1,696.24
-6,140.1
-1,953.97
-1,639.56
RoCE
-14.73
-47.39
-1.09
0.44
RoNW
1,546.2
-37.28
-4.42
-3.7
RoA
-5.2
-13.04
-2.07
-1.51
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-23.39
-91.33
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-23.62
-91.47
-20.09
-14.73
Book value per share
-12.97
12.21
110.27
115.09
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.1
-0.04
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.1
-0.04
-1.37
-1.33
P/B
-0.19
0.31
0.25
0.17
EV/EBIDTA
-7.04
-1.37
-54.7
129.26
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.58
6.06
-0.03
0.8
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
62.94
96.3
112.15
697.09
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-7.08
-3.46
-90.96
-296.26
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.83
9.9
0.25
-0.1
Net debt / equity
-8.66
9.03
1
1.18
Net debt / op. profit
-6.17
-1.33
-41.66
-380.99
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-35.07
-31.27
-37.38
-46.39
Other costs
-1,384.48
-5,638.31
-322.09
-93.82
