iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SKIL Infrastructure Ltd Key Ratios

4.13
(-5.06%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:57:53 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SKIL Infrastructure Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.3

45.57

14.77

2.9

Op profit growth

-78.03

3,024.63

640.45

-60.54

EBIT growth

-80.05

3,030.2

-347.53

1,203.15

Net profit growth

-74.39

357.44

36.78

-34.55

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-1,319.55

-5,569.59

-259.47

-40.22

EBIT margin

-1,200.16

-5,577.3

-259.37

120.26

Net profit margin

-1,696.24

-6,140.1

-1,953.97

-1,639.56

RoCE

-14.73

-47.39

-1.09

0.44

RoNW

1,546.2

-37.28

-4.42

-3.7

RoA

-5.2

-13.04

-2.07

-1.51

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-23.39

-91.33

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-23.62

-91.47

-20.09

-14.73

Book value per share

-12.97

12.21

110.27

115.09

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.1

-0.04

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.1

-0.04

-1.37

-1.33

P/B

-0.19

0.31

0.25

0.17

EV/EBIDTA

-7.04

-1.37

-54.7

129.26

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.58

6.06

-0.03

0.8

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

62.94

96.3

112.15

697.09

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-7.08

-3.46

-90.96

-296.26

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.83

9.9

0.25

-0.1

Net debt / equity

-8.66

9.03

1

1.18

Net debt / op. profit

-6.17

-1.33

-41.66

-380.99

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-35.07

-31.27

-37.38

-46.39

Other costs

-1,384.48

-5,638.31

-322.09

-93.82

SKIL Infrastr : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR SKIL Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.