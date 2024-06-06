iifl-logo-icon 1
SKIL Infrastructure Ltd Board Meeting

4.35
(-5.02%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

SKIL Infrastr CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Jun 202431 May 2024
SKIL Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and Nine months ended December 31 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 to 33 & other applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors (Suspended) considered and approved the Un-audited financial results of the Company & Limited Review Report by the Auditors for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 06, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/06/2024)

SKIL Infrastr: Related News

