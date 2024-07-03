Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹14.31
Prev. Close₹14.39
Turnover(Lac.)₹38.85
Day's High₹14.4
Day's Low₹13.95
52 Week's High₹17.32
52 Week's Low₹9
Book Value₹4.31
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)553.81
P/E30.45
EPS0.47
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.39
39.39
39.39
39.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
120.14
108.91
107.11
104.52
Net Worth
159.53
148.3
146.5
143.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
101.12
250.99
214.29
198.28
yoy growth (%)
-59.7
17.12
8.07
8.29
Raw materials
1.19
-39.33
3.65
2.89
As % of sales
1.18
15.67
1.7
1.45
Employee costs
-3.18
-5.05
-5.92
-4.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.17
22.36
32.47
24.84
Depreciation
-1.78
-1.74
-1.72
-1.61
Tax paid
-0.68
-4.73
-9.94
-8.91
Working capital
0.76
27.77
77.31
-200.69
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-59.7
17.12
8.07
8.29
Op profit growth
-68.43
-24.42
33.73
3.5
EBIT growth
-56.04
-9.87
29.1
-16.43
Net profit growth
-97.2
-21.77
41.45
-6.53
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
184.65
115.09
83.32
96.85
243.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
184.65
115.09
83.32
96.85
243.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.55
12.01
10.91
9.11
11.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.95
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
249.81
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.9
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.88
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
679.5
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Manoj B Vadodaria
Non Executive Director
Dilip D Patel
Independent Director
Shyamal S Joshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dipen Y Parikh
Independent Director
Foram Mehta
Independent Director
Revant A Bhatt
Independent Director
O P Bhandari
Non Executive Director
Deep S Vadodaria
Reports by Nila Infrastructures Ltd
Summary
Nila Infrastructures Ltd was incorporated on 26 Feb.90 and became public in 1994. It was promoted by Manoj Vadodaria and Kanubhai Vadodaria. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of real estate, construction of housing projects and urban infrastructure development. It came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 5 in Apr.95 to strengthen its capital base and to enlarge the scope of operations.During the year 2011-12, residential housing flats schemes ANVAYAA and ANAAHATA got launched. It commenced a 200 residential units scheme namely ATUULYAM. Thereafter, it completed the construction work of some projects of other corporate inc luding Adani Group, Singla Engineers & Contractors Pvt. Ltd. and RJD Integrated Textile Park Limited. Further, it incorporated an LLP namely Fangdi Land Developers LLP in partnership with reputed M/s Pacifica Developers Pvt. Ltd. It launched another luxurious residential apartment ANURAADHAA at Navrangpura, Ahmedabad. During 2018-19, the Scheme of Arrangement among the Company and Nila Spaces Limited provided for Demerger of the Real Estate Undertaking of the Company and transfer the same to Nila Spaces Limited became effective from April 01, 2017. Pursuant to the Scheme of Demerger, the investments held in M/s Nila Projects LLP, M/s Nilsan Realty LLP, M/s Fungdi Land Developers LLP, and securities held in M/s Mega City Cinemall Pvt. Ltd. were transferred Into M/s Nila Spaces Ltd. and consequently all these entities ceased to be joint
Read More
The Nila Infrastructures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹14.06 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nila Infrastructures Ltd is ₹553.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nila Infrastructures Ltd is 30.45 and 3.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nila Infrastructures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nila Infrastructures Ltd is ₹9 and ₹17.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nila Infrastructures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.17%, 3 Years at 24.26%, 1 Year at 58.13%, 6 Month at 17.85%, 3 Month at 12.77% and 1 Month at 11.38%.
