Nila Infrastructures Ltd Share Price

14.06
(-2.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:39:53 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open14.31
  Day's High14.4
  52 Wk High17.32
  Prev. Close14.39
  Day's Low13.95
  52 Wk Low 9
  Turnover (lac)38.85
  P/E30.45
  Face Value1
  Book Value4.31
  EPS0.47
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)553.81
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Nila Infrastructures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

14.31

Prev. Close

14.39

Turnover(Lac.)

38.85

Day's High

14.4

Day's Low

13.95

52 Week's High

17.32

52 Week's Low

9

Book Value

4.31

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

553.81

P/E

30.45

EPS

0.47

Divi. Yield

0

Nila Infrastructures Ltd Corporate Action

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Jul, 2024

arrow

5 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Nila Infrastructures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Nila Infrastructures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:58 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  Foreign Promoter
  Indian Promoter
  Institutions
  Non Institutions
  Custodies

Promoter- 61.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.90%

Non-Promoter- 1.36%

Institutions: 1.36%

Non-Institutions: 36.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nila Infrastructures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.39

39.39

39.39

39.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

120.14

108.91

107.11

104.52

Net Worth

159.53

148.3

146.5

143.91

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

101.12

250.99

214.29

198.28

yoy growth (%)

-59.7

17.12

8.07

8.29

Raw materials

1.19

-39.33

3.65

2.89

As % of sales

1.18

15.67

1.7

1.45

Employee costs

-3.18

-5.05

-5.92

-4.22

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.17

22.36

32.47

24.84

Depreciation

-1.78

-1.74

-1.72

-1.61

Tax paid

-0.68

-4.73

-9.94

-8.91

Working capital

0.76

27.77

77.31

-200.69

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-59.7

17.12

8.07

8.29

Op profit growth

-68.43

-24.42

33.73

3.5

EBIT growth

-56.04

-9.87

29.1

-16.43

Net profit growth

-97.2

-21.77

41.45

-6.53

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

184.65

115.09

83.32

96.85

243.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

184.65

115.09

83.32

96.85

243.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.55

12.01

10.91

9.11

11.61

Nila Infrastructures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.95

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

249.81

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.88

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

679.5

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nila Infrastructures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Manoj B Vadodaria

Non Executive Director

Dilip D Patel

Independent Director

Shyamal S Joshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dipen Y Parikh

Independent Director

Foram Mehta

Independent Director

Revant A Bhatt

Independent Director

O P Bhandari

Non Executive Director

Deep S Vadodaria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nila Infrastructures Ltd

Summary

Nila Infrastructures Ltd was incorporated on 26 Feb.90 and became public in 1994. It was promoted by Manoj Vadodaria and Kanubhai Vadodaria. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of real estate, construction of housing projects and urban infrastructure development. It came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 5 in Apr.95 to strengthen its capital base and to enlarge the scope of operations.During the year 2011-12, residential housing flats schemes ANVAYAA and ANAAHATA got launched. It commenced a 200 residential units scheme namely ATUULYAM. Thereafter, it completed the construction work of some projects of other corporate inc luding Adani Group, Singla Engineers & Contractors Pvt. Ltd. and RJD Integrated Textile Park Limited. Further, it incorporated an LLP namely Fangdi Land Developers LLP in partnership with reputed M/s Pacifica Developers Pvt. Ltd. It launched another luxurious residential apartment ANURAADHAA at Navrangpura, Ahmedabad. During 2018-19, the Scheme of Arrangement among the Company and Nila Spaces Limited provided for Demerger of the Real Estate Undertaking of the Company and transfer the same to Nila Spaces Limited became effective from April 01, 2017. Pursuant to the Scheme of Demerger, the investments held in M/s Nila Projects LLP, M/s Nilsan Realty LLP, M/s Fungdi Land Developers LLP, and securities held in M/s Mega City Cinemall Pvt. Ltd. were transferred Into M/s Nila Spaces Ltd. and consequently all these entities ceased to be joint
Company FAQs

What is the Nila Infrastructures Ltd share price today?

The Nila Infrastructures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹14.06 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nila Infrastructures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nila Infrastructures Ltd is ₹553.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nila Infrastructures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nila Infrastructures Ltd is 30.45 and 3.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nila Infrastructures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nila Infrastructures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nila Infrastructures Ltd is ₹9 and ₹17.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nila Infrastructures Ltd?

Nila Infrastructures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.17%, 3 Years at 24.26%, 1 Year at 58.13%, 6 Month at 17.85%, 3 Month at 12.77% and 1 Month at 11.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nila Infrastructures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nila Infrastructures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.90 %
Institutions - 1.36 %
Public - 36.74 %

