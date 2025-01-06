Nila Infrastructures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.17
22.36
32.47
24.84
Depreciation
-1.78
-1.74
-1.72
-1.61
Tax paid
-0.68
-4.73
-9.94
-8.91
Working capital
0.76
27.77
77.31
-200.69
Other operating items
Operating
-0.51
43.65
98.12
-186.37
Capital expenditure
9.1
-0.64
1.08
-3.21
Free cash flow
8.58
43.01
99.2
-189.58
Equity raised
207.96
154.74
71.64
145.06
Investing
2.5
2.57
0.21
-7.23
Financing
68.74
37.34
71.74
18.04
Dividends paid
0
0
4.33
4.32
Net in cash
287.78
237.66
247.14
-29.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.