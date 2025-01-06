iifl-logo-icon 1
Nila Infrastructures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

13.59
(-5.56%)
Jan 6, 2025

Nila Infrastruct FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.17

22.36

32.47

24.84

Depreciation

-1.78

-1.74

-1.72

-1.61

Tax paid

-0.68

-4.73

-9.94

-8.91

Working capital

0.76

27.77

77.31

-200.69

Other operating items

Operating

-0.51

43.65

98.12

-186.37

Capital expenditure

9.1

-0.64

1.08

-3.21

Free cash flow

8.58

43.01

99.2

-189.58

Equity raised

207.96

154.74

71.64

145.06

Investing

2.5

2.57

0.21

-7.23

Financing

68.74

37.34

71.74

18.04

Dividends paid

0

0

4.33

4.32

Net in cash

287.78

237.66

247.14

-29.38

