Nila Infrastructures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

13.96
(2.72%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:54:55 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

101.12

250.99

214.29

198.28

yoy growth (%)

-59.7

17.12

8.07

8.29

Raw materials

1.19

-39.33

3.65

2.89

As % of sales

1.18

15.67

1.7

1.45

Employee costs

-3.18

-5.05

-5.92

-4.22

As % of sales

3.15

2.01

2.76

2.13

Other costs

-90.07

-177.92

-174.08

-168.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

89.07

70.88

81.23

85.01

Operating profit

9.05

28.67

37.95

28.37

OPM

8.95

11.42

17.7

14.31

Depreciation

-1.78

-1.74

-1.72

-1.61

Interest expense

-16.08

-16.9

-11.09

-8.9

Other income

9.98

12.33

7.34

6.98

Profit before tax

1.17

22.36

32.47

24.84

Taxes

-0.68

-4.73

-9.94

-8.91

Tax rate

-58.12

-21.18

-30.6

-35.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.49

17.62

22.53

15.93

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.49

17.62

22.53

15.93

yoy growth (%)

-97.2

-21.77

41.45

-6.53

NPM

0.48

7.02

10.51

8.03

