|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
101.12
250.99
214.29
198.28
yoy growth (%)
-59.7
17.12
8.07
8.29
Raw materials
1.19
-39.33
3.65
2.89
As % of sales
1.18
15.67
1.7
1.45
Employee costs
-3.18
-5.05
-5.92
-4.22
As % of sales
3.15
2.01
2.76
2.13
Other costs
-90.07
-177.92
-174.08
-168.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
89.07
70.88
81.23
85.01
Operating profit
9.05
28.67
37.95
28.37
OPM
8.95
11.42
17.7
14.31
Depreciation
-1.78
-1.74
-1.72
-1.61
Interest expense
-16.08
-16.9
-11.09
-8.9
Other income
9.98
12.33
7.34
6.98
Profit before tax
1.17
22.36
32.47
24.84
Taxes
-0.68
-4.73
-9.94
-8.91
Tax rate
-58.12
-21.18
-30.6
-35.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.49
17.62
22.53
15.93
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.49
17.62
22.53
15.93
yoy growth (%)
-97.2
-21.77
41.45
-6.53
NPM
0.48
7.02
10.51
8.03
