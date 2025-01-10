Nila Infrastructures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.39
39.39
39.39
39.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
120.14
108.91
107.11
104.52
Net Worth
159.53
148.3
146.5
143.91
Minority Interest
Debt
34.58
65.74
108.21
144.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.31
8.94
8.88
7.56
Total Liabilities
203.42
222.98
263.59
296.39
Fixed Assets
34.77
33.87
36.23
38.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
104.92
94.35
85.16
17.94
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
58.28
91.61
141.5
221.3
Inventories
114.65
38.51
33.44
28.9
Inventory Days
104.31
Sundry Debtors
8.06
19.7
37.46
65.04
Debtor Days
234.75
Other Current Assets
563.76
619.29
216.26
196.3
Sundry Creditors
-20.29
-41.01
-31.71
-48.44
Creditor Days
174.84
Other Current Liabilities
-607.9
-544.88
-113.95
-20.5
Cash
5.46
3.14
0.69
18.94
Total Assets
203.43
222.97
263.58
296.4
