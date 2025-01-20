Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-60.23
20.41
3.9
6.3
Op profit growth
-66
-20.23
29.32
1.16
EBIT growth
-55.65
-4.31
25.08
-15.26
Net profit growth
-103.94
-17.51
34.45
6.1
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.01
11.71
17.68
14.2
EBIT margin
17.57
15.76
19.83
16.47
Net profit margin
-0.67
6.77
9.88
7.63
RoCE
6.2
15.96
21.9
13.51
RoNW
-0.12
3.45
6.16
3.31
RoA
-0.05
1.71
2.72
1.56
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.01
0.42
0.51
0.38
Dividend per share
0
0
0.11
0.11
Cash EPS
-0.06
0.37
0.46
0.33
Book value per share
3.42
3.44
2.62
1.49
Valuation ratios
P/E
443
5.97
31
35.31
P/CEPS
-71.76
6.7
34.07
39.83
P/B
1.29
0.72
6.02
8.98
EV/EBIDTA
15.97
5.27
20.64
21.44
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
21.66
29.09
Tax payout
-41.42
-22.19
-31.1
-35.82
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
243.38
74.08
58.43
62.29
Inventory days
180.25
84.31
111.9
190
Creditor days
-190.91
-70.99
-72.75
-49.85
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.05
-2.27
-3.61
-3.6
Net debt / equity
0.93
0.83
0.92
1.21
Net debt / op. profit
12.98
3.95
2.68
2.58
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
6.35
-12.94
1.99
1.48
Employee costs
-3.28
-2.07
-2.92
-2.17
Other costs
-93.05
-73.27
-81.38
-85.1
