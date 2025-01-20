iifl-logo-icon 1
Nila Infrastructures Ltd Key Ratios

12.87
(-0.69%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:34:31 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Nila Infrastructures Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-60.23

20.41

3.9

6.3

Op profit growth

-66

-20.23

29.32

1.16

EBIT growth

-55.65

-4.31

25.08

-15.26

Net profit growth

-103.94

-17.51

34.45

6.1

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.01

11.71

17.68

14.2

EBIT margin

17.57

15.76

19.83

16.47

Net profit margin

-0.67

6.77

9.88

7.63

RoCE

6.2

15.96

21.9

13.51

RoNW

-0.12

3.45

6.16

3.31

RoA

-0.05

1.71

2.72

1.56

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.01

0.42

0.51

0.38

Dividend per share

0

0

0.11

0.11

Cash EPS

-0.06

0.37

0.46

0.33

Book value per share

3.42

3.44

2.62

1.49

Valuation ratios

P/E

443

5.97

31

35.31

P/CEPS

-71.76

6.7

34.07

39.83

P/B

1.29

0.72

6.02

8.98

EV/EBIDTA

15.97

5.27

20.64

21.44

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

21.66

29.09

Tax payout

-41.42

-22.19

-31.1

-35.82

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

243.38

74.08

58.43

62.29

Inventory days

180.25

84.31

111.9

190

Creditor days

-190.91

-70.99

-72.75

-49.85

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.05

-2.27

-3.61

-3.6

Net debt / equity

0.93

0.83

0.92

1.21

Net debt / op. profit

12.98

3.95

2.68

2.58

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

6.35

-12.94

1.99

1.48

Employee costs

-3.28

-2.07

-2.92

-2.17

Other costs

-93.05

-73.27

-81.38

-85.1

