Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

NILA INFRASTRUCTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

NILA INFRASTRUCTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

Board Meeting 4 May 2024 27 Apr 2024

NILA INFRASTRUCTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial statements for the financial year ended on March 31 2024 together with reports of the auditors and directors thereon to approve audited financial results for the quarter/year ended on March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024