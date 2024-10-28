iifl-logo-icon 1
Nila Infrastructures Ltd Board Meeting

12.78
(-1.62%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Nila Infrastruct CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
NILA INFRASTRUCTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
NILA INFRASTRUCTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
Board Meeting4 May 202427 Apr 2024
NILA INFRASTRUCTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial statements for the financial year ended on March 31 2024 together with reports of the auditors and directors thereon to approve audited financial results for the quarter/year ended on March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
NILA INFRASTRUCTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the third quarter ended on December 31 2023. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on Friday, February 09, 2024 has considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended on 31 December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

