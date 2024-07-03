Nila Infrastructures Ltd Summary

Nila Infrastructures Ltd was incorporated on 26 Feb.90 and became public in 1994. It was promoted by Manoj Vadodaria and Kanubhai Vadodaria. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of real estate, construction of housing projects and urban infrastructure development. It came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 5 in Apr.95 to strengthen its capital base and to enlarge the scope of operations.During the year 2011-12, residential housing flats schemes ANVAYAA and ANAAHATA got launched. It commenced a 200 residential units scheme namely ATUULYAM. Thereafter, it completed the construction work of some projects of other corporate inc luding Adani Group, Singla Engineers & Contractors Pvt. Ltd. and RJD Integrated Textile Park Limited. Further, it incorporated an LLP namely Fangdi Land Developers LLP in partnership with reputed M/s Pacifica Developers Pvt. Ltd. It launched another luxurious residential apartment ANURAADHAA at Navrangpura, Ahmedabad. During 2018-19, the Scheme of Arrangement among the Company and Nila Spaces Limited provided for Demerger of the Real Estate Undertaking of the Company and transfer the same to Nila Spaces Limited became effective from April 01, 2017. Pursuant to the Scheme of Demerger, the investments held in M/s Nila Projects LLP, M/s Nilsan Realty LLP, M/s Fungdi Land Developers LLP, and securities held in M/s Mega City Cinemall Pvt. Ltd. were transferred Into M/s Nila Spaces Ltd. and consequently all these entities ceased to be joint ventures and associates of the Company. Further, Nila Spaces Ltd. ceased to be wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.