|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Jul 2024
|3 Jul 2024
|Submission of Newspaper Advertisement published for Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) facility on Saturday, July 27, 2024. Proceedings of 34th Annual General Meeting held on 27 July 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)
