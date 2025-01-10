To the Members of Nila Infrastructures Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Financial statements of NiLa Infrastructures Limited ("the Company") having CIN L45201GJ1990PLC013417, which comprise the BaLance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 the Statement of Profit and Loss (incLuding Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash FLow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information, which we have signed under reference to this report (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone Financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principLes generaLLy accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act and other applicable authoritative pronouncements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Our responsibiLities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors ResponsibiLities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw your attention to the Note 35(i)(c) of the standalone Financial statement that describes the search operation carried out by the Income Tax department at the Companys business premises and residential premises of the promoters and certain key employees of the Company in September 2021, pursuant to which assessment orders have been received for the assessment years 2014-15, 2016-17 to 2022-23 and the Company has filed appeal against such orders. Pending finalisation of the appeals, the impact of these matters on the standalone Financial statement for the year ended on March 31, 2024 and the adjustments (if any) required to these standalone Financial statement, is presentLy not ascertainabLe. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

1) Recognition of contract revenue and margins:

Revenue from construction projects represents significant portion of the revenue from operations of the Company. We identified recognition of contract revenue and margins as a key audit matter because the estimation of the contract revenue and Total cost to complete the contract is inherently subjective, complex and requires significant management judgment. The same may get subsequently changed due to change in prevailing circumstances, contract variations and changes to key assumptions and couLd result in significant variance in the revenue and profit or loss from a contract for the reporting period.

Refer note 3 (g) to the standalone Financial statements on accounting policy for revenue recognition.

How the matter was addressed in our audit;

Our procedures included the following

• Obtained an understanding of managements process for anaLysing Long term contracts, the risk associated with the contract and any key Judgments.

• Evaluating the design and implementation of relevant controls over contract revenue and cost estimation process through a combination of procedures involving inquiry, observations, and inspection of evidence.

• We seLected a sampLe of contracts to test, using a risk based criteria which incLuded individuaL contracts with:

- significant revenue recognised during the year;

- significant contract asset baLances heLd at the year-end; or

- Low profit margins.

• For the sampLe contracts seLected as above, verified underLying documents such as originaL contract and its amendments, key contract terms and miLestones for verifying the estimation of contract revenue and costs and /or any change in such estimation.

• Evaluating retrospective results for contracts completed during the current year to ensure there is no management bias in estimated contract revenue and costs.

• EvaLuated adequacy of specific key assumptions considered by management in determining contract revenue.

• Considered the adequacy of the discLosures in note 37 to the standalone Financial statements.

2) Recoverability of carrying value of loans and investments in subsidiary, joint ventures and associate:

The assessment of recoverable value of the Companys investment in and loans receivable from subsidiary, Joint ventures and associate invoLves significant Judgement. These incLude assumptions such as discount rates, future business plan, recoverability of its receivables and growth rate.

We focused on this area as a key audit matter due to Judgements invoLved in forecasting future cash flows and the seLection of assumptions.

Refer note 7 and 38 to the standalone Financial statements.

How the matter was addressed in our audit;

Our procedures included the following

• Tested operating effectiveness of controLs over the impairment anaLysis performed by the management.

• Evaluated net worth and past performance of the Company to whom loans were given or investment made.

• ChaLLenged the significant assumptions and Judgements used in impairment anaLysis, such as forecast revenue, margins, terminal growth and discount rates. •

• EvaLuated adequacy of specific key assumptions considered by management in determining the recoverable value of its loans and investments.

• Performing sensitivity anaLysis on key assumptions incLuding discount rates and estimated future growth.

• EvaLuated accuracy of discLosure in the standalone Financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsibLe for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report and Management discussion and Analysis included in Companys annuaL report, but does not incLude the Financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Financial statements, our responsibiLity is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Financial statements or our knowLedge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materiaLLy misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we concLude that there is a materiaL misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Financial statements to give a true and fair view of the Financial position, Financial performance (incLuding other comprehensive income), cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irreguLarities; seLection and appLication of appropriate accounting poLicies; making Judgments and estimates that are reasonabLe and prudent; and design, impLementation and maintenance of adequate internaL Financial controLs, that were operating effectiveLy for ensuring the accuracy and compLeteness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Financial statements, management is responsibLe for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys Financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of materiaL misstatement of the standalone Financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a materiaL misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internaL control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internaL Financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management and the board of directors. •

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the management and the board of directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the reLated discLosures in the standalone Financial statements or if such discLosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our concLusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• EvaLuate the overaLL presentation, structure and content of the standalone Financial statements, incLuding the discLosures, and whether the standalone Financial statements represent the underLying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

MateriaLity is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone Financial statements that, individuaLLy or in aggregate, makes it probabLe that the economic decisions of a reasonabLy knowLedgeabLe user of the Financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiaLity and quaLitative factors in (i) pLanning the scope of our audit work and in evaLuating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaLuate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless Law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by ‘the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained aLL the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by Law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for matters stated in (h)(vi) below.

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Cash Flow Statement and the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal Financial controls over Financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) RuLes, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our knowLedge and beLief and according to the information and explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending Litigations on its Financial position in its Standalone Financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any materiaL foreseeabLe Losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of their knowLedge and beLief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, incLuding foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly Lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behaLf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the Like on behaLf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and beLief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behaLf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries" or provide any guarantee, security or the Like on behaLf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not proposed any dividend during the previous year and has not declared any interim dividend during the year and until the date of this report. Hence, no reporting is applicable with regards to compliance with section 123.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks and confirmation from ERP vendor, the Company, in respect of Financial year commenced on April 01, 2023, has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit Log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that audit trail feature was not avaiLable for master data changes as described in note 44 to the Financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software where such feature is enabled.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date to the members of Nila Infrastructures Limited on the standalone Financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024

i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing fuLL particuLars of intangibLe assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its fixed assets by which all fixed assets are verified annually. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to size of the Company and nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, fixed assets were physically verified by management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the records of the company provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given by the management, and as stated in Note 43(b) to the standalone Financial statements, the Company has not received any proceeding notice under section 24(1) of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act 1988. Accordingly, clause (i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ii. (a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted by the management at regular intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonabLe. On the basis of our examination of the inventory records, in our opinion, the Company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The discrepancies noticed on physicaL verification of inventory as compared to book records were not materiaL and have been properLy dealt with in the books of account.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital Limit in the form of term Loans and overdraft facilities, however, according to information and explanation given by the management the terms and conditions of the sanctions does not specify to submit any monthly or quarterly statements of current assets of the company, hence the Company is not submitting such statements to the Lending banks and Financial institutions and hence clause (ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

iii. The company has made further investment in its joint venture entity and also granted unsecured loans to other parties including its employees.

(a) Details of loans provided during the year by the company are as below:

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars Loans Aggregate amount granted during the year to subsidiary, joint ventures and associate (Gross) 1182.75 Aggregate amount granted during the year to Others (Gross) 1449.00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of Loans to subsidiary, joint ventures and associates (including interest receivable and IndAS 109 impact) 6442.50 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of Loan to others (including interest receivable) 679.96

According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not provided any guarantees or security for Loans obtained by its subsidiary, joint ventures and associate or any other parties.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that rate of interest and other terms and conditions of the investments made and loans granted by the Company are not, prima facie, prejudicial to the interest of Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, the aforesaid loans granted by the Company and interest payable thereon are repayable as stipulated. Such repayment schedule has been prescribed for all the major loans except for four employee loans outstanding as at the balance sheet date. The borrowers have been regular in payment of principaL and interest as agreed and stipuLated except for the Loan extensions specified under clause (iii)(e) below.

(d) There are no overdue amounts of more than 90 days in respect of aforesaid loans granted by the Company except for the Loan extensions specified under clause (iii)(e) beLow.

(e) The Company has extended the loan repayment terms for three of the loans provided by it, out of which one loan each is provided to the subsidiary, the associate and one of the joint ventures of the company. Moreover, the company also granted fresh loans to these three entities during the year, Total of fresh Loans during the year amounting to Rs. 1182.75 Lakhs. FoLLowing are the detaiLs of the aggregate amount of dues outstanding at year end which were renewed or extended or settled by fresh loans during the year:

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars Clo. Balance of Renewed / Extended / Fresh Loans Aggregate amount of dues outstanding at year end which were renewed or extended or settled by fresh loans during the year 6442.50 Percentage of loans / advances in nature of loans to the Total loans 90.45%

(f) The Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to its employees. Of these foLLowing are the detaiLs of the closing balance of aggregate amount of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted to promoters or reLated parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment:

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars Total Others Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans / advances in nature of loans - Repayable on demand 3.28 3.28 -- -- Percentage of loans / advances in nature of loans to the Total loans 0.05% 0.05% -- --

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Act during the year. Accordingly, compliance under Section 185 of the Act is not applicable to the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is engaged in the business of providing infrastructural facilities and Accordingly the provisions of Section 186 (except subsection (1) of Section 186) of the Act are not applicable to the Company. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has made investment referred in Section 186(1) of the Act and have complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act.

v. In our opinion, and according to the our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit from public as per the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, clause (v) of the Order Is not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Cess and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities, though there have been slight delays in a few cases. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of Wealth Tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of excise and Value added tax during the year.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, professional tax, employees state insurance, income tax, Goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of income tax, goods and service tax and cess as at the balance sheet date, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except as stated below.

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amt. not deposited FY to which the amt. relates Forum where dispute is Pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 0.81 1999-00 Assessing Officer Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 0.43 2001-02 Assessing Officer Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 2.18 2006-07 Assessing Officer Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 2.22 2008-09 Central Processing Centre (CPC) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 0.64 2014-15 Central Processing Centre (CPC) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 62.22 2014-15 Central Processing Centre (CPC) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 778.44 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 160.76 2020-21 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 42.77 2013-14 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 46.61 2015-16 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 97.11 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 344.72 2018-19 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 456.38 2019-20 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 562.72 2021-22 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previousLy unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of Loans and borrowings to Financial institutions or banks. The Company did not have any dues to government and debenture holders during the year.

(b) The Company has not been decLared wiLfuL defaulter by any bank or Financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term Loans taken by the Company were applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

(d) On an overall examination of the Financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been observed to have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary, joint ventures or associate.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary, Joint ventures or associate. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares / fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) To the best of our knowledge, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the emphasis of matter section in our report on the Financial statements, no fraud by the company and no material fraud on the company by its officer or employee has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company as prescribed under Section 406 of the Act. Accordingly, clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act wherever applicable. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone Financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or any person connected with the directors. Accordingly, clause (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to be registered under sections 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause (xvi) (a) of the Order is not appLicabLe.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Core Investing Company (CIC) as defined in the reguLations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) Based on the written representation provided to us by the management, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and Accordingly reporting under clause (xvi) (d) of the Order is not appLicabLe.

xvii. The company has not incurred cash Losses in the current or immediateLy preceding Financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and Accordingly requirement to report on Clause (xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the Financial ratios disclosed in Note 40 to the Financial statements, ageing and expected dates of reaLisation of Financial assets and payment of Financial LiabiLities, other information accompanying the Financial statements, our knowLedge of the Board of Directors and management pLans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in ScheduLe VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compLiance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 30A to the Financial statements.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 30A to the Financial statements.

xxi. The reporting under clause (xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone Financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Annexure referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date to the members of Nila Infrastructures Limited on the standalone Financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024

Opinion

We have audited the internal Financial controls with reference to standalone Financial statements of Nila Infrastructures Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal Financial controls system over Financial reporting and such internal Financial controls over Financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over Financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essentiaL components of internaL controL stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of InternaL Financial ControLs Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the Guidance Note").

Management and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the board of directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal Financial controls based on the internal controlover Financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essentiaL components of internaL controL stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of InternaL Financial ControLs Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibiLities incLude the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal Financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable Financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibiLity is to express an opinion on the Companys internaL Financial controLs over Financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of InternaL Financial ControLs Over Financial Reporting and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal Financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal Financial controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we compLy with ethicaL requirements and pLan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal Financial controls over Financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit invoLves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internaL Financial controLs system over Financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internaL Financial controLs over Financial reporting incLuded obtaining an understanding of internaL Financial controLs over Financial reporting, assessing the risk that a materiaL weakness exists, and testing and evaLuating the design and operating effectiveness of internaL controL based on the assessed risk. The procedures seLected depend on the auditors judgement, incLuding the assessment of the risks of materiaL misstatement of the standalone Financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal Financial controls system over Financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internaL Financial controL over Financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reLiabiLity of Financial reporting and the preparation of Financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generaLLy accepted accounting principles. A companys internaL Financial control over Financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detaiL, accurately and fairLy reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made onLy in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that couLd have a material effect on the Financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent Limitations of internaL Financial controls over Financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. ALso, projections of any evaluation of the internaL Financial controls over Financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internaL Financial control over Financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.