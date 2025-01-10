Dear Members,

The Directors of your Company are pleased to present the 34th Annual Report to the Members with the Audited FinanciaL Statements for the FinanciaL Year ended on 31 March 2024.

STATE OF AFFAIRS AND REVIEW OF OPERATIONS:

Your Companys primary area of operation includes construction and development of infrastructure projects mainly into affordable housing. The majority of the projects of your Company are of slum rehabilitation and redeveLopment of projects being executed mainLy in the state of Gujarat.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

The performance of the Company for the FinanciaL Year 2023-24 is as under:

(Rs in Lakhs, except per equity share data)

Particulars Standalone for the year ended Consolidated for the year ended 31 March 2024 31 March 2023 31 March 2024 31 March 2023 Revenue from Operations 18,466.87 11,442.17 18,465.14 11,508.64 Add: Other Income 1,410.87 1,377.62 1,354.74 1,201.00 Total Income 19,877.74 12,819.79 19,819.88 12,709.64 Less: Revenue Expenditure 17,377.94 11,249.99 17,335.99 11,250.26 Less: Depreciation and Amortization 134.63 149.14 134.63 149.14 Less: Finance cost 780.90 1132.59 773.14 1,120.20 Profit Before Share in profit of joint ventures and associate and Tax 1,584.27 288.07 1,576.12 190.04 Less: Current Tax 404.93 105.82 404.93 105.96 Less: Deferred Tax Charges/Credit (net) 42.11 4.93 29.14 (36.48) Profit for the year 447.04 177.32 1,142.05 120.56 Share of Profit/(Loss) of associate - - (16.56) (165.52) Net Profit 1,137.23 177.32 1,125.49 (44.96) Add: BaLance Brought Forward from previous FinanciaL Year 10,332.09 10,152.04 8,765.96 8,808.19 Profit available for appropriation 11,469.32 10,329.36 9,891.45 8,763.23 Add: Re-measurement gains/(losses) on defined empLoyee benefit pLan (Net of tax) (13.59) 2.73 (13.59) 2.73 SurpLus carried to BaLance Sheet 11,455.73 10,332.09 9,877.86 8,765.96 Add: Security Premium 33.71 33.71 33.71 33.71 Add: GeneraL Reserve 524.77 524.77 524.77 524.77 Reserves 12,014.21 10,890.57 10,436.34 9,324.44 Share Capital 3,938.89 3,938.89 3,938.89 3,938.89 Earnings per share (EPS) before exceptional item Basic 0.29 0.05 0.29 (0.01) Diluted 0.29 0.05 0.29 (0.01) EPS after exceptional item Basic 0.29 0.05 0.29 (0.01) Diluted 0.29 0.05 0.29 (0.01)

The detailed financial analysis and information of projects and activities are more specifically given in the Management Discussion and AnaLysis Report annexed to this Board Report.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSSINESS:

During the financiaL year under review, there has been no change in the nature of Business of the Company.

REPORT ON PERFORMANCE OF SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES PURSUANT TO RULE 8 (1) OF THE COMPANIES (ACCOUNTS) RULES, 2014:

Your Company is undertaking various projects through subsidiaries, associates and Joint ventures. As per Section 129 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors have pleasure in attaching the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with the applicable accounting standards with this report. In accordance with Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, the audited financial statements, including the consolidated financial statements are available at the Companys website at www.nilainfra.com. The audited financial statements of each of the subsidiary, associate and joint venture are available for inspection at the Companys registered office at Ahmedabad and also at registered offices of the respective companies. Copies of the annual accounts of the subsidiary, associate and joint venture will also be made available to the investors of Nila Infrastructures Limited upon request. In terms of proviso to Section 129(3) and Rule 8(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, statement containing the saLient features; of the subsidiaries, associates and Joint ventures in the prescribed Form AOC 1 is annexed to this report as "Annexure B". The Company has framed a policy for determining material subsidiaries, which has been uploaded at the website of the Company at www.nilainfra.com.

COMPANIES WHICH HAVE BECOME OR CEASED TO BE SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES OR JOINT VENTURES DURING THE YEAR:

During the year under review there is no change in status of Subsidiaries, Associates or Joint Ventures of your Company.

AMOUNT TO BE TRANSFERRED TO GENERAL RESERVES:

The Company has not transferred any amount to the GeneraL Reserve during the year under review.

DIVIDEND:

Foreseeing the requirement of financiaL resources for the project execution, future growth, and in order to create strong economic base and Long-term vaLue for the investors; your directors have decided not to recommend any dividend for the financial year ended on 31 March 2024.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

During the year under review your Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Section 73 and 76 of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

INSURANCE:

All the existing properties of the Company are adequately insured.

DIRECTORATE:

• Pursuant to Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Deep S. Vadodaria (DIN: 01284293) a Non-Executive Director retires by rotation at the ensuing AnnuaL GeneraL Meeting of the Company and being eLigibLe offers himself for reappointment.

• During the year under review Mr. Deep Vadodaria (DIN: 01284293) was appointed as Non-Executive Director (Non-Independent). Mr. Kiran B. Vadodaria (DIN:00092067) has resigned as Director due to other engagements and personal commitments.

• Mr. Omprakash Bhandari was appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f 04 May 2024.

• During the year under review Mr. Prashant H. Sarkhedi has resigned as Chief FinanciaL Officer and Mr. Darshan M. Shah has been appointed so as Chief FinanciaL Officer of the Company.

• At the Board Meeting heLd on 04 May 2024, Mr. ManoJ B. Vadodaria (DIN:00092053) has been re-appointed as Chairman and Managing Director for a further term of 3 years w.e.f. 19 June 2024.

• During the year, sharehoLder approvaL was taken vide PostaL BaLLot Notice dated 21 JuLy 2023 for appointment of Mr. Deep S Vadodaria (DIN: 01284293) as Non Executive Non Independent Director

• Except as mentioned herein above there is no change in the Board of Directors and key ManageriaL PersonneL of the Company.

• As per the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. ManoJ B. Vadodaria - Chairman &

Managing Director, Mr. Darshan M. Shah - Chief FinanciaL Officer and Mr. Dipen Y. Parikh - Company Secretary were the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company during the year under review.

• All the Directors have confirmed that they are not disqualified from being appointed as Directors in terms of Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

• Necessary resolution for the reappointment of the aforesaid retiring Director has been included in the

Notice convening the ensuing AnnuaL GeneraL Meeting and detaiLs of the proposaL, rationaL, Justification and performance evaLuation report, in terms of appLicabLe SecretariaL Standard on GeneraL Meeting (SS-2), for the re-appointment of Directors are mentioned in the explanatory statement of the Notice.

Statement regarding opinion of the board with regard to appointment of Independent Director during the year.

In the opinion of the Board the Independent Directors appointed during the year possesses highest LeveL of integrity, rich experience, and requisite expertise in reLevant area. With regard to proficiency, Mr. ShyamaL S. Joshi (DIN: 00005766) is exempt from the requirement of online proficiency self-assessment test. All other Independent Directors have cleared the test in due course of time.

Declaration given by Independent Directors:

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet with the criteria of independence as prescribed under sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and ReguLation 25 read with 16(1) (b) of the SEBI (Listing ObLigations and DiscLosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and that there has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as an Independent Director and the same has been noted by the Board. The Independent Directors have compLied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV to the Companies Act, 2013.

Board Evaluation:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI CircuLar date 10 May 2018; an annuaL performance evaLuation of the members of the Board of its own individuaLLy and working of various committees of the Board was carried out. Further in a separate meeting of the Independent Directors heLd on 09 February 2024 without presence of other Directors and management, the Independent Directors had, based on various criteria, evaluated performance of the Chairman and aLso performance of the other members of the Board. Performance evaLuation of Independent Directors was done upon conclusion of board meeting dated 25 May 2023 without presence of any Independent Directors. The manner in which the performance evaluation was carried out has been explained in the Corporate Governance Report annexed with this report.

Board and Committee Meetings:

During the year under review 4 (four) Board Meetings, 4 (four) Audit Committee meetings, 1 (one) Corporate SociaL ResponsibiLity Committee, 1 (one) StakehoLder ReLationship Committee and 1 (one) Nomination & Remuneration Committee meetings were heLd. The detaiLs of the meetings are given in the Corporate Governance Report as a part to the Boards Report. The intervening gap between the meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134 (3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby confirmed that:

(a) In the preparation of annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper expLanation reLating to materiaL departures;

(b) The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgment and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period.

(c) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

(d) The Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

(e) Proper internal financial controls are in place and that the financial controls are adequate and were operating effectiveLy; and

(f) The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliances with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

REPORTING OF FRAUD:

During the year under review there was no instance of any fraud which has been reported by any auditor to the audit committee or the Board

ALTERATION OF MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLE OF ASSOCIATION:

During the year under review no changes have been made in the clauses of Memorandum and Articles of Association of your Company.

SHARE CAPITAL:

There is no change in share capitaL of the Company. PresentLy the paid-up capitaL of the Company is Rs. 39,38,89,200 comprising of 393889200 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each.

UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND AND UNCLAIMED SHARES

The Company has taken various initiatives to reduce the quantum of uncLaimed dividend and has been periodicaLLy intimating the concerned shareholders, requesting them to encash their dividend before it becomes due for transfer to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF). UncLaimed dividend amounting to Rs. 11,27,760/- for FY 2015-16 was transferred to the IEPF on 09 November 2023, in terms of the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) RuLes, 2016 as amended, the Company has transferred the corresponding shares to IEPF, where the dividends for the Last seven consecutive years have not been cLaimed by the concerned shareholder.

Further, the uncLaimed dividend in respect of FY 2016-17 must be cLaimed by sharehoLders on or before 05 November 2024, failing which the Company will be transferring the unclaimed dividend and the corresponding shares to the IEPF within a period of 30 days from the said date. The concerned sharehoLders, however, may cLaim the dividend and shares from IEPF after compLying with the prescribed procedure.

In terms of the IEPF (UpLoading of information regarding unpaid and uncLaimed amounts Lying with companies) Rules, 2012, your Company has made the relevant disclosures to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) regarding unclaimed dividends and unclaimed shares. Your Company has also uploaded the prescribed information on www.iepf.gov.in and www.nilainfra.com.

Details of Unclaimed Dividend as on 31 March 2024 and due dates for transfer are as follows:

SN Financial Year @Unclaimed Amount (f) Due Date for transfer to IEPF Account 1 2016-17 10,27,833.29 05 November 2024 2 2017-18 831,380.88 05 November 2025

@ The Corresponding shares for which dividend has not been claimed for seven consecutive years shall be identified at the due dates and be transferred to the IEPF authority. The List of such sharehoLders, upon identification, shaLL also be displayed at the website of the Company at www.nilainfra.com.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORT:

The Company has implemented the procedure and adopted practices in conformity with the code of Corporate Governance as enumerated in ScheduLe V of SEBI (Listing ObLigations and DiscLosure Requirements), ReguLations 2015. The management discussion & analysis and corporate governance report are made part of this report. A certificate from the Practicing Company Secretary regarding compliance of the conditions of corporate governance is attached hereto and forms part of the Directors report.

STATUTORY AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT:

M/s M B D & Co LLP (FRN: 135129W/W100152) - Chartered Accountants has been appointed the statutory auditors of your Company.

The report of the statutory auditor is given in this annual report. There is no qualification, reservation or any adverse remark or discLaimer in the audit report of M/s M B D & Co LLP.

COST AUDIT:

As per the requirements of the Section 148 of the Act read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time, your Company is required to maintain cost records and accordingly, such accounts are made and records have been maintained. M/s Dalwadi & Associates, Cost Accountant, Ahmedabad (FRN: 000338) has conducted the audit of the cost record of the Company for the FinanciaL Year 2023-24. The Cost Audit Report for FY2023 does not contain any quaLification. The Board of Directors, on the recommendation of Audit Committee, has re-appointed M/s DaLwadi & Associates, Cost Accountant, Ahmedabad (FRN: 000338) as Cost Auditor to audit the cost records of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. As required under the Act, a resoLution seeking members approvaL for the remuneration payabLe to the Cost Auditor forms part of the Notice convening the 34th AnnuaL GeneraL Meeting for their ratification.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS REPORT:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of ManageriaL PersonneL) RuLes 2014, the Board of Directors have appointed M/s Umesh Ved & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, Ahmedabad as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company to conduct Secretarial Audit for the year 2023-24. The report of the Secretarial Auditor is annexed herewith as "Annexure D". The report of the Secretarial Auditor is self-explanatory and confirming compliance by the Company of all the provisions of appLicabLe corporate Laws. Pursuant to the SEBI circuLar dated 08 February, 2019, the Company has obtained an Annual Secretarial Compliance Report from M/s. Umesh Ved & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary.

AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Audit Committee constituted in accordance with the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and ReguLation 18 of SEBI (Listing ObLigations and DiscLosure Requirements) ReguLations, 2015, reviewed the financiaL results and financial statements, audit process, internal control system, scope of internal audit and compliance

of related regulations as prescribed. The Composition and terms of reference of the audit committee is more specificaLLy given in the Corporate Governance Report as a part of the Boards Report.

VIGIL MECHANISAM (WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY):

The company has estabLished VigiL Mechanism (WhistLe BLower PoLicy) in accordance with the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and ReguLation 22 of SEBI (Listing ObLigations and DiscLosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the employees to report to the management instances of unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or vioLation of the Companys code of conduct. The detaiL of the WhistLe BLower Mechanism is expLained in the Corporate Governance Report and the poLicy adopted is avaiLabLe on the Companys website at www.nilainfra.com under investor segment. During the year the Company has not received any complaint under the mechanism.

DISCLOSURE IN TERMS OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORK PLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has in place an anti-sexual harassment policy and internal complaint committee in line with the requirement of the SexuaL Harassment of Women at the WorkpLace (Prevention, Prohibition and RedressaL) Act, 2013. There is no such instance reported during the year under review.

MONITORING AND PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

In terms of the ReguLation 9 of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) ReguLations, 2015, as amended; the Company has adopted revised Code of Conduct prohibiting, regulating and monitoring the dealings in the securities of the Company by Insiders and Designated Persons while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the securities of the Company. The code of conduct is available at the Companys website at www. niLainfra.com under investor segment. The Company has aLso in terms of ReguLation 9A of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) ReguLations, 2015; put in pLace institutionaL mechanism for prevention of insider trading. The audit committee on yearly basis review the compliances made under the regulation as well as the effectiveness of the internal control system to monitor and prevent insider trading.

STATUTORY DISCLOSURES REQUIRED UNDER RULE 8(3) OF THE COMPANIES (ACCOUNTS) RULES, 2014:

There is no foreign exchange earnings during the years under review. There has been an outgo of INR 3,40,798/- ($4150) during the year under review. Conservation of energy has always been of immense importance to your Company and all the equipment consuming energy have been placed under continuous and strict monitoring. In view of the nature of the operations, no report on the other matters is required to be made under Section 134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENT MADE BY THE COMPANY DURING THE YEAR:

As regards investments by the Company, the details of the same are provided under Note No. 07 forming part of the financial statements of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. Details of loans given to other persons covered under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the Note No. 32 relating to related parties and Note No. 41 to the financial statements.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

In terms of ReguLation 23 of SEBI (Listing ObLigations and DiscLosure Requirements), ReguLations 2015 the Company has adopted policy on dealing with related party transactions. All related party transactions that were entered into by the Company during the financial year were in the ordinary course of business and were at arms length basis. There is no material significant related party transaction made by the Company with its Directors, Promoters, Key Managerial Personnel or their relative as defined under Section 188 of the Companies Act 2013. ALL ReLated Party Transactions are pLaced before the audit committee / Board, as appLicabLe, for their approvaL. Omnibus approvaLs are taken for the transactions which are of repetitive in nature. The ReLated Party Transactions that were entered into by the Company were to facilitate smooth functioning of the ordinary course of business and are in the interest of the Company. Accordingly, the disclosure of related party transactions as required under Section 134(3) (h) of the Companies Act, 2013 in Form AOC-2 is given in "Annexure E". The policy on related party transactions as approved by the Board is avaiLabLe on the website of the company at www.nilainfra.com under investor segment.

Disclosures of transactions with related parties in terms of Schedule V read with Regulation 34(3) and 53(f) of SEBI (Listing ObLigations and DiscLosure Requirements) ReguLations 2015 as amended is given in Note No 32 of the Notes to the FinanciaL Statements..

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL:

The Board of Directors has in terms of the requirements of Section 134(5) (e) of the Companies Act, 2013 Laid down the internal financial controls. The Company has in place a well-defined organizational structure and adequate internal controls for efficient operations which is cognizant of applicable laws and regulations, particularly those related to protection of properties, resources and assets, and the accurate reporting of financial transactions in the financial statements. The company continuously upgrades these systems. The internal control system is supplemented by extensive internal audits, conducted by independent firm of chartered accountants.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR):

In terms of the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, your Company has constituted CSR Committee comprising of Mr. ShyamaL S. Joshi - Chairman, Mr. Deep S. Vadodaria and Mr. ManoJ B. Vadodaria as the other members. Mr. Kiran B. Vadodaria ceased to be member of the Committee consequent upon his resignation as Director of the Company. Mr. Deep S. Vadodaria has been appointed as member of the CSR Committee during the year. Your Company acknowLedges importance of society and has been undertaking severaL projects of CSR involving promotion of cleanliness, sanitation, preventive healthcare, education, medical and food support to poor. The AnnuaL Report on CSR activities for the FinanciaL Year 2023-24 is annexed herewith as "Annexure A". The policy on CSR is available at the website of the company at www.nilainfra.com under the investor segment.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND POLICY ON APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and ReguLation 19 of SEBI (Listing ObLigations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has constituted Nomination and Remuneration Committee and adopted policy on appointment and remuneration of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel. The composition, terms of reference of the Committee are given in the Corporate Governance Report as a part to the Boards Report. The gist of the poLicy is given in the Corporate Governance Report annexed to the Board Report. The said policy is also available at the website of the company at www.nilainfra.com under the investor segment.

MATERIAL CHANGES:

No materiaL change has taken pLace after 31 March 2024 and till the date of this report.

EMPLOYEES:

During the year under review, no employee of the Company was in receipt of remuneration in excess of the limits prescribed under Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The information as required pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company, will be provided upon request. In terms of the provisions of Section 136(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the annual report and accounts are being sent to the members and others entitled thereto, excluding the information on employees particulars which is available for inspection by the members at the registered office of the company during business hours on any working day of the Company up to the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting. If any member is interested in obtaining a copy thereof, such member may write to the Company Secretary in this regard. Disclosure pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are given in the "Annexure C" to this report.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Company has complied with all applicable mandatory Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

COMPLIANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARDS IND AS:

In the preparation of the financial statements, the Company has followed the accounting policies and practices as prescribed in the Accounting Standards IND AS.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURT OR TRIBUNALS:

There is no significant and material order passed by any regulator or court or tribunal during the year under review except during the year Income Tax Department compLeted assessment for the BLock Period assessment years 2014-15, 2016-17 to 2022-23, pursuant to search operations conducted during the September 2021 under the provisions of Section 132 of the Income Tax Department 1961 and issued orders accordingly. As per the orders received there has been an addition / disaLLowance of INR 63 Crore (incLuding INR 61.96 crore on Protective Basis) and demand thereon of INR 23.58 Crore on Protective Basis. The management of the Company fiLed requisite Appeal applications against the orders received and the matter is pending for further proceedings.

DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR PROCEEDINGS PRNDING UNDER INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE 2016:

During the year under review, there were no applications made or proceedings pending in the name of the Company under the InsoLvency Bankruptcy Code 2016.

DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VALUATION AMOUNT ON ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND VALUATION WHILE AVAILING LOAN FROM BANKS AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS:

During year under review, there has been no one time settLement of Loans taken from Banks and FinanciaL Institutions.

ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(a) and Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, a copy of the Annual Return is placed on the website of the Company and can be accessed at www.nilainfra.com under investor segment.

RISK MANAGEMENT AND POLICY:

Risk Management PoLicy of the Company invoLves identification of various risks and Mitigation thereof. Your company recognizes that risks are integraL part of business activities and is committed to managing the risks in a proactive and efficient manner. Your Company has robust risk management process invoLving periodic assessment of various risks and mitigating remedies, which are more specificaLLy discussed in MDA report as a part of the Board Report.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT:

Your Company does not faLL within the Top 1000 Companies by market capitaLization at the stock exchanges i.e BSE Limited and NationaL Stock Exchange of India Limited. during the financiaL year 2023-24 and previous financiaL year 2022-23 and therefore in terms of SEBI CircuLar dated 10 May 2021; the requirement of filing and pubLishing Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report is not applicable to your Company.

APPRECIATIONS AND ACKNOWLEDGMENTS:

Your Directors place on record their deep appreciation to employees at all Levels for their hard work, dedication and commitment. The enthusiasm and unstinting efforts of the employees in spite of the pandemic situation, have enabled the Company to become resilient and meaningful player in the infrastructure industry. Your Directors would also Like to places on record its appreciation for the support and cooperation your Company has been receiving from its StakehoLders, Corporations, Government Authorities, Joint Venture partners and others associated with the Company.

The Directors aLso take this opportunity to thank aLL Investors, CLients, Vendors, Banks, FinanciaL Institutions, Government and ReguLatory Authorities and Stock Exchanges, for their continued support. Your Directors aLso wish to record their appreciation for the continued co-operation and support received from the Consultants and Advisors. Your Company Looks upon them as partners in its progress and has shared with them the rewards of growth. It wiLL be the Companys endeavor to buiLd and nurture strong Links with the business based on mutuaLity of benefits, respect for and cooperation with each other, consistent with consumer interests. Your Directors wouLd Like to express their thanks to the Government of India for their efforts put in pLace to curb the pandemic and support the economy of the nation.