SectorConstruction
Open₹240
Prev. Close₹240.54
Turnover(Lac.)₹147.31
Day's High₹240.5
Day's Low₹232.22
52 Week's High₹377.45
52 Week's Low₹195.85
Book Value₹0.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)979.19
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
41.64
41.64
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-36.79
-33.06
-0.01
Net Worth
4.85
8.58
0
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.95
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
249.81
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.9
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.88
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
679.5
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by BEML Land Assets Ltd
Summary
BEML Land Assets Limited was incorporated on July 15, 2021 as a fully owned subsidiary of BEML Ltd for Demerger of Identified Surplus/non-core assets of BEML Ltd into BEML Land Assets Limited as part of the Strategic Disinvestment of BEML Limited, initiated by the Government of India. BEML Land Assets Limited is under Administrative control of Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence Production, Government of India.All the Identified Surplus/ Non-core Assets of BEML Limited was transferred /vested into the Company through Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger effective from August 25, 2022. 4,16,44,500 Equity Shares of the Company were listed effective from April 19, 2023.
The BEML Land Assets Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹235.13 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BEML Land Assets Ltd is ₹979.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of BEML Land Assets Ltd is 0 and 507.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BEML Land Assets Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BEML Land Assets Ltd is ₹195.85 and ₹377.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
BEML Land Assets Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 18.29%, 6 Month at -21.28%, 3 Month at 1.52% and 1 Month at -0.19%.
