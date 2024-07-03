iifl-logo-icon 1
BEML Land Assets Ltd Share Price

235.13
(-2.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:34:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open240
  • Day's High240.5
  • 52 Wk High377.45
  • Prev. Close240.54
  • Day's Low232.22
  • 52 Wk Low 195.85
  • Turnover (lac)147.31
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0.47
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)979.19
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

BEML Land Assets Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

240

Prev. Close

240.54

Turnover(Lac.)

147.31

Day's High

240.5

Day's Low

232.22

52 Week's High

377.45

52 Week's Low

195.85

Book Value

0.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

979.19

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

BEML Land Assets Ltd Corporate Action

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

BEML Land Assets Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

BEML Land Assets Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.02%

Non-Promoter- 8.27%

Institutions: 8.27%

Non-Institutions: 37.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

BEML Land Assets Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

41.64

41.64

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-36.79

-33.06

-0.01

Net Worth

4.85

8.58

0

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

BEML Land Assets Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.95

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

249.81

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.88

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

679.5

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT BEML Land Assets Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by BEML Land Assets Ltd

Summary

BEML Land Assets Limited was incorporated on July 15, 2021 as a fully owned subsidiary of BEML Ltd for Demerger of Identified Surplus/non-core assets of BEML Ltd into BEML Land Assets Limited as part of the Strategic Disinvestment of BEML Limited, initiated by the Government of India. BEML Land Assets Limited is under Administrative control of Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence Production, Government of India.All the Identified Surplus/ Non-core Assets of BEML Limited was transferred /vested into the Company through Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger effective from August 25, 2022. 4,16,44,500 Equity Shares of the Company were listed effective from April 19, 2023.
Company FAQs

What is the BEML Land Assets Ltd share price today?

The BEML Land Assets Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹235.13 today.

What is the Market Cap of BEML Land Assets Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BEML Land Assets Ltd is ₹979.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of BEML Land Assets Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of BEML Land Assets Ltd is 0 and 507.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of BEML Land Assets Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BEML Land Assets Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BEML Land Assets Ltd is ₹195.85 and ₹377.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of BEML Land Assets Ltd?

BEML Land Assets Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 18.29%, 6 Month at -21.28%, 3 Month at 1.52% and 1 Month at -0.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of BEML Land Assets Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of BEML Land Assets Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.03 %
Institutions - 8.28 %
Public - 37.70 %

