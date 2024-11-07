|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|BEML Land Assets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting unaudited financial results for half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jul 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|BEML Land Assets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30.06.2024 of FY 2024-25 Unaudited financial results for first quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Apr 2024
|16 Apr 2024
|BEML Land Assets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Financial results for the year ended 31.03.2024 along with auditors report Audited results for the year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|BEML Land Assets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuantt o Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby intimate that a Board Meeting of M/s. BEML Land Assets Limited will be held on Tuesday the 13 February 2024 inter-alia to Consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the following quarters: 1. for the second quarter ended 30.09.2023 2. for the third quarter ended 31.12.2023 1. Cessation of Mr. H. S. Iyer, CFO & Complaince officer w.e.f closing hours of 13.02.2024. 2. Appointment of Ms. Monika Mani as Company Secretary and Complaince officer w.e.f 13.02.2024. 3. Appoinment of Mr. Masila Mani as CFO w.e.f 13.02.2024 1. Cessation of Shri Ajit Kumar Srivastav, Director, & 2. Cessation of Shri M.L. Shanmukh, Independent Director. Appointment of M/s. Manish Mishra & Associate, PCS, as Secretarial Auditors. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.