BEML Land Assets Ltd Board Meeting

BEML Land Assets CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202425 Oct 2024
BEML Land Assets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting unaudited financial results for half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jul 202411 Jul 2024
BEML Land Assets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30.06.2024 of FY 2024-25 Unaudited financial results for first quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)
Board Meeting25 Apr 202416 Apr 2024
BEML Land Assets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Financial results for the year ended 31.03.2024 along with auditors report Audited results for the year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
BEML Land Assets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuantt o Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby intimate that a Board Meeting of M/s. BEML Land Assets Limited will be held on Tuesday the 13 February 2024 inter-alia to Consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the following quarters: 1. for the second quarter ended 30.09.2023 2. for the third quarter ended 31.12.2023 1. Cessation of Mr. H. S. Iyer, CFO & Complaince officer w.e.f closing hours of 13.02.2024. 2. Appointment of Ms. Monika Mani as Company Secretary and Complaince officer w.e.f 13.02.2024. 3. Appoinment of Mr. Masila Mani as CFO w.e.f 13.02.2024 1. Cessation of Shri Ajit Kumar Srivastav, Director, & 2. Cessation of Shri M.L. Shanmukh, Independent Director. Appointment of M/s. Manish Mishra & Associate, PCS, as Secretarial Auditors. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

BEML Land Assets: Related News

No Record Found

