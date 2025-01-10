BEML Land Assets Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
41.64
41.64
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-36.79
-33.06
-0.01
Net Worth
4.85
8.58
0
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.85
8.58
0
Fixed Assets
9.53
9.6
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-4.68
-1.03
-0.01
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.08
0.05
0
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.76
-1.08
-0.01
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
4.86
8.58
0
