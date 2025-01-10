iifl-logo-icon 1
BEML Land Assets Ltd Balance Sheet

223.14
(-3.43%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:09 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR BEML Land Assets Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

41.64

41.64

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-36.79

-33.06

-0.01

Net Worth

4.85

8.58

0

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.85

8.58

0

Fixed Assets

9.53

9.6

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-4.68

-1.03

-0.01

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.08

0.05

0

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4.76

-1.08

-0.01

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

4.86

8.58

0

QUICKLINKS FOR BEML Land Assets Ltd

