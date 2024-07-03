iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BEML Land Assets Ltd Company Summary

214.36
(-3.93%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:20 PM

BEML Land Assets Ltd Summary

BEML Land Assets Limited was incorporated on July 15, 2021 as a fully owned subsidiary of BEML Ltd for Demerger of Identified Surplus/non-core assets of BEML Ltd into BEML Land Assets Limited as part of the Strategic Disinvestment of BEML Limited, initiated by the Government of India. BEML Land Assets Limited is under Administrative control of Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence Production, Government of India.All the Identified Surplus/ Non-core Assets of BEML Limited was transferred /vested into the Company through Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger effective from August 25, 2022. 4,16,44,500 Equity Shares of the Company were listed effective from April 19, 2023.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.