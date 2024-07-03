BEML Land Assets Limited was incorporated on July 15, 2021 as a fully owned subsidiary of BEML Ltd for Demerger of Identified Surplus/non-core assets of BEML Ltd into BEML Land Assets Limited as part of the Strategic Disinvestment of BEML Limited, initiated by the Government of India. BEML Land Assets Limited is under Administrative control of Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence Production, Government of India.All the Identified Surplus/ Non-core Assets of BEML Limited was transferred /vested into the Company through Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger effective from August 25, 2022. 4,16,44,500 Equity Shares of the Company were listed effective from April 19, 2023.
