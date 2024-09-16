|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|16 Sep 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|Newspaper advertisement post issue of Notice of AGM scheduled to be held on 16.09.2024 Scrutinizers Report along with Voting Results for the 3rd AGM held on 16.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/09/2024)
|AGM
|18 Mar 2024
|24 Feb 2024
|Intimation of Newspaper Publication for 2nd Anuual General Meeting Proceedings at the 2nd Annual General Meeting of BEML Land Assets Limited - Reg (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/03/2024) Submission of voting results of 2nd AGM of BEML Land Assets Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/03/2024)
