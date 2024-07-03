Summary

Gayatri Projects Limited was incorporated on September 15, 1989 as a Private Limited Company as Andhra Coastal Construction Private Limited in Andhra Pradesh with the object of undertaking construction activities. In April, 1994, Company took over all the assets of Gayatri Engineering Co, a partnership firm, established in 1975 as Special Class Contractors as a going concern. The Company name thereafter, was changed to Gayatri Projects Private Limited effective on March 31, 1994. In December, 1994, it converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Gayatri Projects Limited. Gayatri Projects is one of the fastest growing infrastructure companies in India executing major civil works including construction of roads, irrigation, rail, concrete or masonry dams, earthen dams, national highways, bridges, canals, aqueducts, airports development, power, mining and industrial works. Gayatri Projects prefers to work largely with government entities & currently commands the largest share of the NHAIs EPC projects. The company has a strong execution track record, having completed more than total of 31 road projects amounting to Rs. 8,128 Crores, 29 irrigation projects amounting to Rs. 1,195 Crores, 11 projects for construction of dams and reservoir amounting to Rs. 169 Crores, 11 site leveling projects amounting to Rs. 356.39 Crores, 21 industrial projects amounting to Rs. 2,440 Crores, 1 railway project amounting to Rs. 384.53 Cores and 1 port project amounting to amo

