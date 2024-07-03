SectorConstruction
Open₹7.66
Prev. Close₹8
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.38
Day's High₹8.4
Day's Low₹7.6
52 Week's High₹11.4
52 Week's Low₹5.2
Book Value₹4.06
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)142.27
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
37.44
37.44
37.44
37.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.57
963.01
904.89
1,292.19
Net Worth
76.01
1,000.45
942.33
1,329.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3,900.51
3,427.33
2,912.31
2,115.35
yoy growth (%)
13.8
17.68
37.67
16.72
Raw materials
-1,394.17
-1,014.6
-958.28
-623.94
As % of sales
35.74
29.6
32.9
29.49
Employee costs
-150.5
-149.21
-100.9
-58.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
51.21
55.11
182.54
109.46
Depreciation
-84.5
-90.91
-54.67
-43.15
Tax paid
5.36
5.64
5.54
-23.65
Working capital
-232.07
39.86
548.3
351.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.8
17.68
37.67
16.72
Op profit growth
5.22
-8.77
44.6
24.22
EBIT growth
9.11
-19.21
35.73
35.23
Net profit growth
-114.71
-304.45
167.08
21.39
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
3,102.34
3,900.52
3,438.62
3,463.15
2,912.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,102.34
3,900.52
3,438.62
3,463.15
2,912.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.4
7.37
5.43
9.01
6.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.95
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
249.81
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.9
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.88
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
679.5
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Indira T Subbarami Reddy
Managing Director
T V Sandeep Kumar Reddy
Executive Vice Chairman
J Brij Mohan Reddy
Independent Director
Venkata Ramana Chary Karamchetu
Independent Director
Sreeramakrishna Grandhi
Director
V Srihari
Independent Director
Latha Pamula
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gayatri Projects Ltd
Summary
Gayatri Projects Limited was incorporated on September 15, 1989 as a Private Limited Company as Andhra Coastal Construction Private Limited in Andhra Pradesh with the object of undertaking construction activities. In April, 1994, Company took over all the assets of Gayatri Engineering Co, a partnership firm, established in 1975 as Special Class Contractors as a going concern. The Company name thereafter, was changed to Gayatri Projects Private Limited effective on March 31, 1994. In December, 1994, it converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Gayatri Projects Limited. Gayatri Projects is one of the fastest growing infrastructure companies in India executing major civil works including construction of roads, irrigation, rail, concrete or masonry dams, earthen dams, national highways, bridges, canals, aqueducts, airports development, power, mining and industrial works. Gayatri Projects prefers to work largely with government entities & currently commands the largest share of the NHAIs EPC projects. The company has a strong execution track record, having completed more than total of 31 road projects amounting to Rs. 8,128 Crores, 29 irrigation projects amounting to Rs. 1,195 Crores, 11 projects for construction of dams and reservoir amounting to Rs. 169 Crores, 11 site leveling projects amounting to Rs. 356.39 Crores, 21 industrial projects amounting to Rs. 2,440 Crores, 1 railway project amounting to Rs. 384.53 Cores and 1 port project amounting to amo
Read More
The Gayatri Projects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gayatri Projects Ltd is ₹142.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gayatri Projects Ltd is 0 and -0.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gayatri Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gayatri Projects Ltd is ₹5.2 and ₹11.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gayatri Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -37.51%, 3 Years at -35.60%, 1 Year at -13.98%, 6 Month at 14.94%, 3 Month at -28.19% and 1 Month at -4.76%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.