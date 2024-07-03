iifl-logo-icon 1
Gayatri Projects Ltd Share Price

7.6
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:06:31 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.66
  • Day's High8.4
  • 52 Wk High11.4
  • Prev. Close8
  • Day's Low7.6
  • 52 Wk Low 5.2
  • Turnover (lac)3.38
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value4.06
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)142.27
  • Div. Yield0
Gayatri Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

7.66

Prev. Close

8

Turnover(Lac.)

3.38

Day's High

8.4

Day's Low

7.6

52 Week's High

11.4

52 Week's Low

5.2

Book Value

4.06

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

142.27

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gayatri Projects Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Gayatri Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Gayatri Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 3.94%

Non-Promoter- 4.99%

Institutions: 4.98%

Non-Institutions: 91.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gayatri Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

37.44

37.44

37.44

37.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

38.57

963.01

904.89

1,292.19

Net Worth

76.01

1,000.45

942.33

1,329.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3,900.51

3,427.33

2,912.31

2,115.35

yoy growth (%)

13.8

17.68

37.67

16.72

Raw materials

-1,394.17

-1,014.6

-958.28

-623.94

As % of sales

35.74

29.6

32.9

29.49

Employee costs

-150.5

-149.21

-100.9

-58.66

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

51.21

55.11

182.54

109.46

Depreciation

-84.5

-90.91

-54.67

-43.15

Tax paid

5.36

5.64

5.54

-23.65

Working capital

-232.07

39.86

548.3

351.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.8

17.68

37.67

16.72

Op profit growth

5.22

-8.77

44.6

24.22

EBIT growth

9.11

-19.21

35.73

35.23

Net profit growth

-114.71

-304.45

167.08

21.39

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

3,102.34

3,900.52

3,438.62

3,463.15

2,912.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,102.34

3,900.52

3,438.62

3,463.15

2,912.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.4

7.37

5.43

9.01

6.56

Gayatri Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.95

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

249.81

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.88

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

679.5

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gayatri Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Indira T Subbarami Reddy

Managing Director

T V Sandeep Kumar Reddy

Executive Vice Chairman

J Brij Mohan Reddy

Independent Director

Venkata Ramana Chary Karamchetu

Independent Director

Sreeramakrishna Grandhi

Director

V Srihari

Independent Director

Latha Pamula

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gayatri Projects Ltd

Summary

Gayatri Projects Limited was incorporated on September 15, 1989 as a Private Limited Company as Andhra Coastal Construction Private Limited in Andhra Pradesh with the object of undertaking construction activities. In April, 1994, Company took over all the assets of Gayatri Engineering Co, a partnership firm, established in 1975 as Special Class Contractors as a going concern. The Company name thereafter, was changed to Gayatri Projects Private Limited effective on March 31, 1994. In December, 1994, it converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Gayatri Projects Limited. Gayatri Projects is one of the fastest growing infrastructure companies in India executing major civil works including construction of roads, irrigation, rail, concrete or masonry dams, earthen dams, national highways, bridges, canals, aqueducts, airports development, power, mining and industrial works. Gayatri Projects prefers to work largely with government entities & currently commands the largest share of the NHAIs EPC projects. The company has a strong execution track record, having completed more than total of 31 road projects amounting to Rs. 8,128 Crores, 29 irrigation projects amounting to Rs. 1,195 Crores, 11 projects for construction of dams and reservoir amounting to Rs. 169 Crores, 11 site leveling projects amounting to Rs. 356.39 Crores, 21 industrial projects amounting to Rs. 2,440 Crores, 1 railway project amounting to Rs. 384.53 Cores and 1 port project amounting to amo
Company FAQs

What is the Gayatri Projects Ltd share price today?

The Gayatri Projects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gayatri Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gayatri Projects Ltd is ₹142.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gayatri Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gayatri Projects Ltd is 0 and -0.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gayatri Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gayatri Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gayatri Projects Ltd is ₹5.2 and ₹11.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gayatri Projects Ltd?

Gayatri Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -37.51%, 3 Years at -35.60%, 1 Year at -13.98%, 6 Month at 14.94%, 3 Month at -28.19% and 1 Month at -4.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gayatri Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gayatri Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 3.94 %
Institutions - 4.99 %
Public - 91.07 %

