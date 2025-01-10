Gayatri Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
37.44
37.44
37.44
37.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.57
963.01
904.89
1,292.19
Net Worth
76.01
1,000.45
942.33
1,329.63
Minority Interest
Debt
2,599.3
1,967.95
1,885.63
1,870.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
3.37
Total Liabilities
2,675.31
2,968.4
2,827.96
3,203.98
Fixed Assets
288.69
352.69
405.13
376.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
564.94
562.09
559.37
1,008.84
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.13
9.54
5.01
1.26
Networking Capital
1,777.41
1,754.77
1,529.23
1,490.44
Inventories
633.67
814.69
623.78
357.41
Inventory Days
76.23
66.43
Sundry Debtors
1,167.57
1,518.37
1,278.77
1,459.72
Debtor Days
142.08
136.18
Other Current Assets
2,190.09
2,110.99
2,384.67
2,343.5
Sundry Creditors
-985
-1,436.4
-1,089.41
-887.9
Creditor Days
134.41
116.01
Other Current Liabilities
-1,228.92
-1,252.88
-1,668.58
-1,782.29
Cash
33.16
289.32
329.21
326.65
Total Assets
2,675.33
2,968.41
2,827.95
3,203.98
