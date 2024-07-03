iifl-logo-icon 1
Gayatri Projects Ltd Nine Monthly Results

8.37
(4.89%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

831.7

2,564.98

2,540.42

2,528.46

2,312.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

831.7

2,564.98

2,540.42

2,528.46

2,312.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

41.59

1.44

3.15

3.76

6.26

Total Income

873.29

2,566.42

2,543.57

2,532.22

2,318.28

Total Expenditure

1,480.93

2,724.86

2,209.35

2,220.49

1,944.43

PBIDT

-607.64

-158.44

334.22

311.73

373.85

Interest

302.08

240.31

248.87

230.24

227.28

PBDT

-909.73

-398.75

85.35

81.49

146.57

Depreciation

42.05

57.95

65.39

58.61

49.12

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

-2.08

-4.51

0

21.34

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-951.78

-454.63

24.46

22.88

76.11

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-951.78

-454.63

24.46

22.88

76.11

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-951.78

-454.63

24.46

22.88

76.11

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-50.84

-24.29

1.31

1.22

4.07

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

37.44

37.44

37.44

37.44

37.44

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-73.05

-6.17

13.15

12.32

16.16

PBDTM(%)

-109.38

-15.54

3.35

3.22

6.33

PATM(%)

-114.43

-17.72

0.96

0.9

3.29

QUICKLINKS FOR Gayatri Projects Ltd

