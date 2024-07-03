Gayatri Projects Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
831.7
2,564.98
2,540.42
2,528.46
2,312.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
831.7
2,564.98
2,540.42
2,528.46
2,312.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
41.59
1.44
3.15
3.76
6.26
Total Income
873.29
2,566.42
2,543.57
2,532.22
2,318.28
Total Expenditure
1,480.93
2,724.86
2,209.35
2,220.49
1,944.43
PBIDT
-607.64
-158.44
334.22
311.73
373.85
Interest
302.08
240.31
248.87
230.24
227.28
PBDT
-909.73
-398.75
85.35
81.49
146.57
Depreciation
42.05
57.95
65.39
58.61
49.12
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
-2.08
-4.51
0
21.34
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-951.78
-454.63
24.46
22.88
76.11
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-951.78
-454.63
24.46
22.88
76.11
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-951.78
-454.63
24.46
22.88
76.11
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-50.84
-24.29
1.31
1.22
4.07
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
37.44
37.44
37.44
37.44
37.44
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-73.05
-6.17
13.15
12.32
16.16
PBDTM(%)
-109.38
-15.54
3.35
3.22
6.33
PATM(%)
-114.43
-17.72
0.96
0.9
3.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.