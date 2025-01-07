iifl-logo-icon 1
Gayatri Projects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3,900.51

3,427.33

2,912.31

2,115.35

yoy growth (%)

13.8

17.68

37.67

16.72

Raw materials

-1,394.17

-1,014.6

-958.28

-623.94

As % of sales

35.74

29.6

32.9

29.49

Employee costs

-150.5

-149.21

-100.9

-58.66

As % of sales

3.85

4.35

3.46

2.77

Other costs

-1,906.92

-1,836.91

-1,385.45

-1,109.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

48.88

53.59

47.57

52.44

Operating profit

448.91

426.6

467.66

323.41

OPM

11.5

12.44

16.05

15.28

Depreciation

-84.5

-90.91

-54.67

-43.15

Interest expense

-320.72

-285.74

-239.37

-201.38

Other income

7.52

5.17

8.92

30.58

Profit before tax

51.21

55.11

182.54

109.46

Taxes

5.36

5.64

5.54

-23.65

Tax rate

10.47

10.24

3.03

-21.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

56.57

60.76

188.09

85.81

Exceptional items

0

-445.33

0

-15.38

Net profit

56.57

-384.57

188.09

70.42

yoy growth (%)

-114.71

-304.45

167.08

21.39

NPM

1.45

-11.22

6.45

3.32

