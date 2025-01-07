Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3,900.51
3,427.33
2,912.31
2,115.35
yoy growth (%)
13.8
17.68
37.67
16.72
Raw materials
-1,394.17
-1,014.6
-958.28
-623.94
As % of sales
35.74
29.6
32.9
29.49
Employee costs
-150.5
-149.21
-100.9
-58.66
As % of sales
3.85
4.35
3.46
2.77
Other costs
-1,906.92
-1,836.91
-1,385.45
-1,109.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
48.88
53.59
47.57
52.44
Operating profit
448.91
426.6
467.66
323.41
OPM
11.5
12.44
16.05
15.28
Depreciation
-84.5
-90.91
-54.67
-43.15
Interest expense
-320.72
-285.74
-239.37
-201.38
Other income
7.52
5.17
8.92
30.58
Profit before tax
51.21
55.11
182.54
109.46
Taxes
5.36
5.64
5.54
-23.65
Tax rate
10.47
10.24
3.03
-21.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
56.57
60.76
188.09
85.81
Exceptional items
0
-445.33
0
-15.38
Net profit
56.57
-384.57
188.09
70.42
yoy growth (%)
-114.71
-304.45
167.08
21.39
NPM
1.45
-11.22
6.45
3.32
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.