Gayatri Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7.6
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Gayatri Projects Ltd

Gayatri Projects FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

51.21

55.11

182.54

109.46

Depreciation

-84.5

-90.91

-54.67

-43.15

Tax paid

5.36

5.64

5.54

-23.65

Working capital

-232.07

39.86

548.3

351.23

Other operating items

Operating

-259.99

9.72

681.72

393.88

Capital expenditure

12.15

215.26

78.62

107.18

Free cash flow

-247.84

224.98

760.34

501.06

Equity raised

1,811.32

2,375.06

1,605.04

1,445.69

Investing

2.72

-457.52

-39.22

-126.09

Financing

82.31

-48.86

-104.17

141.27

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,648.51

2,093.66

2,221.98

1,961.94

