Gayatri Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
51.21
55.11
182.54
109.46
Depreciation
-84.5
-90.91
-54.67
-43.15
Tax paid
5.36
5.64
5.54
-23.65
Working capital
-232.07
39.86
548.3
351.23
Other operating items
Operating
-259.99
9.72
681.72
393.88
Capital expenditure
12.15
215.26
78.62
107.18
Free cash flow
-247.84
224.98
760.34
501.06
Equity raised
1,811.32
2,375.06
1,605.04
1,445.69
Investing
2.72
-457.52
-39.22
-126.09
Financing
82.31
-48.86
-104.17
141.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,648.51
2,093.66
2,221.98
1,961.94
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.