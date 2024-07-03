Gayatri Projects Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Sept-2022
|Jun-2022
|Mar-2022
|Dec-2021
Gross Sales
232.89
316.25
282.56
537.36
802.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
232.89
316.25
282.56
537.36
802.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
29.77
5.74
6.14
1.97
0.03
Total Income
262.66
321.99
288.7
539.32
802.4
Total Expenditure
465.22
459.83
555.93
927.34
978.44
PBIDT
-202.56
-137.85
-267.23
-388.01
-176.04
Interest
76.67
116.1
109.32
97.77
93.62
PBDT
-279.23
-253.95
-376.55
-485.78
-269.66
Depreciation
12.33
14.38
15.34
18.32
19.84
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
-0.51
-1.38
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-291.56
-268.33
-391.9
-503.59
-288.13
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-291.56
-268.33
-391.9
-503.59
-288.13
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-140.51
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-291.56
-268.33
-391.9
-363.08
-288.13
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-15.57
-14.33
-20.93
-26.9
-15.4
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
37.44
37.44
37.44
37.44
37.44
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-86.97
-43.58
-94.57
-72.2
-21.94
PBDTM(%)
-119.89
-80.3
-133.26
-90.4
-33.6
PATM(%)
-125.19
-84.84
-138.69
-93.71
-35.9
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.