iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gayatri Projects Ltd Quarterly Results

7.98
(5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:26:51 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2022Sept-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021

Gross Sales

232.89

316.25

282.56

537.36

802.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

232.89

316.25

282.56

537.36

802.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

29.77

5.74

6.14

1.97

0.03

Total Income

262.66

321.99

288.7

539.32

802.4

Total Expenditure

465.22

459.83

555.93

927.34

978.44

PBIDT

-202.56

-137.85

-267.23

-388.01

-176.04

Interest

76.67

116.1

109.32

97.77

93.62

PBDT

-279.23

-253.95

-376.55

-485.78

-269.66

Depreciation

12.33

14.38

15.34

18.32

19.84

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

-0.51

-1.38

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-291.56

-268.33

-391.9

-503.59

-288.13

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-291.56

-268.33

-391.9

-503.59

-288.13

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-140.51

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-291.56

-268.33

-391.9

-363.08

-288.13

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-15.57

-14.33

-20.93

-26.9

-15.4

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

37.44

37.44

37.44

37.44

37.44

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-86.97

-43.58

-94.57

-72.2

-21.94

PBDTM(%)

-119.89

-80.3

-133.26

-90.4

-33.6

PATM(%)

-125.19

-84.84

-138.69

-93.71

-35.9

Gayatri Projects: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gayatri Projects Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.