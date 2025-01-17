iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gayatri Projects Ltd Key Ratios

8.01
(-3.49%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:28:23 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gayatri Projects Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.43

18.07

37.67

22.54

Op profit growth

14.47

19.17

0.35

56.22

EBIT growth

21.41

28.88

-21.05

96.86

Net profit growth

-174.17

197.88

6,409.3

-98.89

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.33

11.23

11.13

15.27

EBIT margin

9.36

8.74

8.01

13.97

Net profit margin

1.1

-1.68

-0.66

-0.01

RoCE

12.11

9.57

7.69

8.31

RoNW

1.15

-1.51

-0.64

-0.01

RoA

0.35

-0.46

-0.16

0

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.3

-3.1

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.21

-7.96

-3.96

-2.45

Book value per share

50.92

48.62

53.96

28.85

Valuation ratios

P/E

12.36

-2.66

0

0

P/CEPS

-12.86

-1.03

-50.68

-56.6

P/B

0.55

0.16

3.72

4.8

EV/EBIDTA

5.26

4.76

20.21

13.42

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

12.04

-15.57

-22.13

-61.05

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

130.88

128.03

118.33

113.62

Inventory days

67.3

48.65

40.92

44.42

Creditor days

-133.29

-113.22

-103.3

-111.28

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.13

-0.89

-0.9

-1.15

Net debt / equity

1.92

1.88

2.04

3.91

Net debt / op. profit

4.14

4.43

6.36

6.19

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-35.74

-29.5

-32.9

-29.49

Employee costs

-3.85

-4.33

-3.46

-2.77

Other costs

-49.06

-54.91

-52.49

-52.46

Gayatri Projects : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gayatri Projects Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.