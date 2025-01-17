Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.43
18.07
37.67
22.54
Op profit growth
14.47
19.17
0.35
56.22
EBIT growth
21.41
28.88
-21.05
96.86
Net profit growth
-174.17
197.88
6,409.3
-98.89
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.33
11.23
11.13
15.27
EBIT margin
9.36
8.74
8.01
13.97
Net profit margin
1.1
-1.68
-0.66
-0.01
RoCE
12.11
9.57
7.69
8.31
RoNW
1.15
-1.51
-0.64
-0.01
RoA
0.35
-0.46
-0.16
0
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.3
-3.1
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.21
-7.96
-3.96
-2.45
Book value per share
50.92
48.62
53.96
28.85
Valuation ratios
P/E
12.36
-2.66
0
0
P/CEPS
-12.86
-1.03
-50.68
-56.6
P/B
0.55
0.16
3.72
4.8
EV/EBIDTA
5.26
4.76
20.21
13.42
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
12.04
-15.57
-22.13
-61.05
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
130.88
128.03
118.33
113.62
Inventory days
67.3
48.65
40.92
44.42
Creditor days
-133.29
-113.22
-103.3
-111.28
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.13
-0.89
-0.9
-1.15
Net debt / equity
1.92
1.88
2.04
3.91
Net debt / op. profit
4.14
4.43
6.36
6.19
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-35.74
-29.5
-32.9
-29.49
Employee costs
-3.85
-4.33
-3.46
-2.77
Other costs
-49.06
-54.91
-52.49
-52.46
