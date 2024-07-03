iifl-logo-icon 1
Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd Share Price

93.3
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open98.4
  • Day's High98.45
  • 52 Wk High103.9
  • Prev. Close98.21
  • Day's Low93.3
  • 52 Wk Low 41.79
  • Turnover (lac)52.77
  • P/E36.11
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value36.12
  • EPS2.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)360.58
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

98.4

Prev. Close

98.21

Turnover(Lac.)

52.77

Day's High

98.45

Day's Low

93.3

52 Week's High

103.9

52 Week's Low

41.79

Book Value

36.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

360.58

P/E

36.11

EPS

2.72

Divi. Yield

0

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.50%

Non-Promoter- 0.40%

Institutions: 0.40%

Non-Institutions: 39.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

37.18

36.46

35.48

35.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

507.87

498.06

63.78

51.02

Net Worth

545.05

534.52

99.26

86.5

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

45.23

78.32

47.78

5.97

yoy growth (%)

-42.24

63.93

699.61

0

Raw materials

-38.08

-63.3

-40.01

-5.29

As % of sales

84.18

80.81

83.75

88.6

Employee costs

-2.15

-1.65

-0.78

-0.26

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.05

7.98

2.93

-1.18

Depreciation

-0.38

-0.3

-0.04

0

Tax paid

0.24

-1.02

-1.43

0.42

Working capital

-10.53

-9.78

-8.67

-22.44

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-42.24

63.93

699.61

0

Op profit growth

-84.85

279.56

-247.54

447.18

EBIT growth

-86.71

172.67

-347.66

7,208.67

Net profit growth

-81.37

362.04

-298.41

13,238.25

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

71.71

73.11

76.4

45.24

78.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

71.71

73.11

76.4

45.24

78.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.1

3.57

1.53

0.32

0.44

View Annually Results

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vidip Jatia

Independent Director

Srichandra Narayanswamy Atreya

Independent Director

Shruti Jatia

Whole-time Director

Namita Jatia

Independent Director

Romie Shivhari Halan

Independent Director

Raghav Agarwala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd

Summary

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Limited was formerly incorporated on 15th April, 1982 as a Private Limited Company under the name of Supreme Holdings Private Limited. The Company was acquired as going concern by the Jatia Group in the year 1987. The Company became Public Limited Company on 21st March, 1994 and the name of the Company was titled to Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd on 2nd September, 2011. The Company entered the Capital market with its maiden public issue in the year 1995. In 2011, the Jatia Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd and Royalways Trading & Investments Services Pvt Ltd amalgamated with the Company effective with effect from 1st April, 2010. In terms of the consideration, the Company also allotted 2,66,82,553 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid up, on 8th September, 2011, to the shareholders of Jatia Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd. and Royalways Trading & Investment Services Pvt. Ltd.The company was engaged in Non Banking Financial activities.Considering the vast opportunities available in the Hospitality Industry in India, the Company decided to enter the hospitality industry with a long term view which mainly focused on development of hotels along with other support services. It also holds various stakes in listed hotel companies in India.The company has mainly focused in Maharashtra and shortlisted two locations for development first being Pune and second being Panvel. It has already acquired and secured freehold land at the above two locations and
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd share price today?

The Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹93.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd is ₹360.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd is 36.11 and 2.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd is ₹41.79 and ₹103.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd?

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.57%, 3 Years at 78.56%, 1 Year at 64.48%, 6 Month at 56.44%, 3 Month at 6.09% and 1 Month at 13.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.51 %
Institutions - 0.40 %
Public - 39.09 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd

