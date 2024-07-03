Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹98.4
Prev. Close₹98.21
Turnover(Lac.)₹52.77
Day's High₹98.45
Day's Low₹93.3
52 Week's High₹103.9
52 Week's Low₹41.79
Book Value₹36.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)360.58
P/E36.11
EPS2.72
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
37.18
36.46
35.48
35.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
507.87
498.06
63.78
51.02
Net Worth
545.05
534.52
99.26
86.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
45.23
78.32
47.78
5.97
yoy growth (%)
-42.24
63.93
699.61
0
Raw materials
-38.08
-63.3
-40.01
-5.29
As % of sales
84.18
80.81
83.75
88.6
Employee costs
-2.15
-1.65
-0.78
-0.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.05
7.98
2.93
-1.18
Depreciation
-0.38
-0.3
-0.04
0
Tax paid
0.24
-1.02
-1.43
0.42
Working capital
-10.53
-9.78
-8.67
-22.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-42.24
63.93
699.61
0
Op profit growth
-84.85
279.56
-247.54
447.18
EBIT growth
-86.71
172.67
-347.66
7,208.67
Net profit growth
-81.37
362.04
-298.41
13,238.25
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
71.71
73.11
76.4
45.24
78.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
71.71
73.11
76.4
45.24
78.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.1
3.57
1.53
0.32
0.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vidip Jatia
Independent Director
Srichandra Narayanswamy Atreya
Independent Director
Shruti Jatia
Whole-time Director
Namita Jatia
Independent Director
Romie Shivhari Halan
Independent Director
Raghav Agarwala
Summary
Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Limited was formerly incorporated on 15th April, 1982 as a Private Limited Company under the name of Supreme Holdings Private Limited. The Company was acquired as going concern by the Jatia Group in the year 1987. The Company became Public Limited Company on 21st March, 1994 and the name of the Company was titled to Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd on 2nd September, 2011. The Company entered the Capital market with its maiden public issue in the year 1995. In 2011, the Jatia Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd and Royalways Trading & Investments Services Pvt Ltd amalgamated with the Company effective with effect from 1st April, 2010. In terms of the consideration, the Company also allotted 2,66,82,553 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid up, on 8th September, 2011, to the shareholders of Jatia Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd. and Royalways Trading & Investment Services Pvt. Ltd.The company was engaged in Non Banking Financial activities.Considering the vast opportunities available in the Hospitality Industry in India, the Company decided to enter the hospitality industry with a long term view which mainly focused on development of hotels along with other support services. It also holds various stakes in listed hotel companies in India.The company has mainly focused in Maharashtra and shortlisted two locations for development first being Pune and second being Panvel. It has already acquired and secured freehold land at the above two locations and
The Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹93.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd is ₹360.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd is 36.11 and 2.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd is ₹41.79 and ₹103.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.57%, 3 Years at 78.56%, 1 Year at 64.48%, 6 Month at 56.44%, 3 Month at 6.09% and 1 Month at 13.33%.
