Summary

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Limited was formerly incorporated on 15th April, 1982 as a Private Limited Company under the name of Supreme Holdings Private Limited. The Company was acquired as going concern by the Jatia Group in the year 1987. The Company became Public Limited Company on 21st March, 1994 and the name of the Company was titled to Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd on 2nd September, 2011. The Company entered the Capital market with its maiden public issue in the year 1995. In 2011, the Jatia Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd and Royalways Trading & Investments Services Pvt Ltd amalgamated with the Company effective with effect from 1st April, 2010. In terms of the consideration, the Company also allotted 2,66,82,553 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid up, on 8th September, 2011, to the shareholders of Jatia Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd. and Royalways Trading & Investment Services Pvt. Ltd.The company was engaged in Non Banking Financial activities.Considering the vast opportunities available in the Hospitality Industry in India, the Company decided to enter the hospitality industry with a long term view which mainly focused on development of hotels along with other support services. It also holds various stakes in listed hotel companies in India.The company has mainly focused in Maharashtra and shortlisted two locations for development first being Pune and second being Panvel. It has already acquired and secured freehold land at the above two locations and

