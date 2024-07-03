Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
23.18
23.21
19.93
14.15
24.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
23.18
23.21
19.93
14.15
24.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.68
0.81
1.82
0.52
2.49
Total Income
23.86
24.02
21.75
14.67
26.53
Total Expenditure
18.79
18.71
20.18
12.67
21.81
PBIDT
5.08
5.31
1.56
2
4.72
Interest
0
0
0
0.05
0
PBDT
5.08
5.3
1.56
1.95
4.72
Depreciation
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.08
0.09
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.99
1.48
-0.07
0.59
1.52
Deferred Tax
-0.1
-0.05
-0.04
-0.01
0.13
Reported Profit After Tax
4.1
3.78
1.59
1.28
2.97
Minority Interest After NP
0
0.01
0
0.01
-0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.1
3.78
1.58
1.27
2.97
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.1
3.78
1.58
1.27
2.97
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.1
1.02
0.43
0.34
0.84
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
37.18
37.18
37.18
35.48
35.48
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
21.91
22.87
7.82
14.13
19.63
PBDTM(%)
21.91
22.83
7.82
13.78
19.63
PATM(%)
17.68
16.28
7.97
9.04
12.35
No Record Found
