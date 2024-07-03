iifl-logo-icon 1
Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd Quarterly Results

90.25
(-3.27%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

23.18

23.21

19.93

14.15

24.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

23.18

23.21

19.93

14.15

24.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.68

0.81

1.82

0.52

2.49

Total Income

23.86

24.02

21.75

14.67

26.53

Total Expenditure

18.79

18.71

20.18

12.67

21.81

PBIDT

5.08

5.31

1.56

2

4.72

Interest

0

0

0

0.05

0

PBDT

5.08

5.3

1.56

1.95

4.72

Depreciation

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.08

0.09

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.99

1.48

-0.07

0.59

1.52

Deferred Tax

-0.1

-0.05

-0.04

-0.01

0.13

Reported Profit After Tax

4.1

3.78

1.59

1.28

2.97

Minority Interest After NP

0

0.01

0

0.01

-0.01

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4.1

3.78

1.58

1.27

2.97

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4.1

3.78

1.58

1.27

2.97

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.1

1.02

0.43

0.34

0.84

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

37.18

37.18

37.18

35.48

35.48

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

21.91

22.87

7.82

14.13

19.63

PBDTM(%)

21.91

22.83

7.82

13.78

19.63

PATM(%)

17.68

16.28

7.97

9.04

12.35

