Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

90.25
(-3.27%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

45.23

78.32

47.78

5.97

yoy growth (%)

-42.24

63.93

699.61

0

Raw materials

-38.08

-63.3

-40.01

-5.29

As % of sales

84.18

80.81

83.75

88.6

Employee costs

-2.15

-1.65

-0.78

-0.26

As % of sales

4.76

2.1

1.65

4.37

Other costs

-3.8

-5.49

-4.89

-1.82

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.41

7.01

10.24

30.55

Operating profit

1.19

7.87

2.07

-1.4

OPM

2.63

10.05

4.34

-23.54

Depreciation

-0.38

-0.3

-0.04

0

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.02

0

0

Other income

0.25

0.42

0.9

0.22

Profit before tax

1.05

7.98

2.93

-1.18

Taxes

0.24

-1.02

-1.43

0.42

Tax rate

22.99

-12.9

-48.73

-36.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.29

6.95

1.5

-0.75

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.29

6.95

1.5

-0.75

yoy growth (%)

-81.37

362.04

-298.41

13,238.25

NPM

2.86

8.87

3.14

-12.68

