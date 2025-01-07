Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
45.23
78.32
47.78
5.97
yoy growth (%)
-42.24
63.93
699.61
0
Raw materials
-38.08
-63.3
-40.01
-5.29
As % of sales
84.18
80.81
83.75
88.6
Employee costs
-2.15
-1.65
-0.78
-0.26
As % of sales
4.76
2.1
1.65
4.37
Other costs
-3.8
-5.49
-4.89
-1.82
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.41
7.01
10.24
30.55
Operating profit
1.19
7.87
2.07
-1.4
OPM
2.63
10.05
4.34
-23.54
Depreciation
-0.38
-0.3
-0.04
0
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.02
0
0
Other income
0.25
0.42
0.9
0.22
Profit before tax
1.05
7.98
2.93
-1.18
Taxes
0.24
-1.02
-1.43
0.42
Tax rate
22.99
-12.9
-48.73
-36.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.29
6.95
1.5
-0.75
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.29
6.95
1.5
-0.75
yoy growth (%)
-81.37
362.04
-298.41
13,238.25
NPM
2.86
8.87
3.14
-12.68
