Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd Cash Flow Statement

93.3
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd

Supreme Holdings FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.05

7.98

2.93

-1.18

Depreciation

-0.38

-0.3

-0.04

0

Tax paid

0.24

-1.02

-1.43

0.42

Working capital

-10.53

-9.78

-8.67

-22.44

Other operating items

Operating

-9.61

-3.13

-7.2

-23.2

Capital expenditure

0.61

2.14

0.42

-0.04

Free cash flow

-9

-0.99

-6.78

-23.25

Equity raised

99.4

82.29

76.12

77.63

Investing

1.2

0

-8.11

8.11

Financing

-10.84

0.16

75.37

35.22

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

80.75

81.46

136.59

97.71

