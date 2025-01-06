Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.05
7.98
2.93
-1.18
Depreciation
-0.38
-0.3
-0.04
0
Tax paid
0.24
-1.02
-1.43
0.42
Working capital
-10.53
-9.78
-8.67
-22.44
Other operating items
Operating
-9.61
-3.13
-7.2
-23.2
Capital expenditure
0.61
2.14
0.42
-0.04
Free cash flow
-9
-0.99
-6.78
-23.25
Equity raised
99.4
82.29
76.12
77.63
Investing
1.2
0
-8.11
8.11
Financing
-10.84
0.16
75.37
35.22
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
80.75
81.46
136.59
97.71
