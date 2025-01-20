iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd Key Ratios

91.51
(-1.40%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:05:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-42.24

61.34

706.02

0

Op profit growth

-84.46

269.63

-246.18

444.19

EBIT growth

-85.62

158.93

-807.73

6,289.42

Net profit growth

-80.33

306.04

-970.34

-5,033.03

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.62

9.75

4.25

-23.47

EBIT margin

2.47

9.92

6.18

-7.04

Net profit margin

2.94

8.65

3.44

-3.18

RoCE

1.08

6.67

2.24

-0.3

RoNW

0.36

1.92

0.48

-0.05

RoA

0.32

1.45

0.31

-0.03

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.38

1.91

0.47

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.26

1.82

0.45

-0.05

Book value per share

25.36

25.47

24.13

23.96

Valuation ratios

P/E

37.44

4.81

26.48

0

P/CEPS

53.17

5.03

27.15

-509.29

P/B

0.56

0.36

0.51

1.16

EV/EBIDTA

34.86

5.27

25.2

-359.6

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

20.4

-12.51

-44.36

-54.76

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

42.47

21.24

23.04

12.42

Inventory days

687.21

458.29

820.59

6,400.57

Creditor days

-27.5

-16.16

-20.29

-133.98

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-109.57

-356.59

0

0

Net debt / equity

0.02

0.11

0.38

0.62

Net debt / op. profit

1.58

1.3

15.77

-37.48

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-84.18

-80.81

-84.01

-88.69

Employee costs

-4.76

-2.1

-1.62

-4.34

Other costs

-8.43

-7.32

-10.1

-30.43

Supreme Holdings : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.