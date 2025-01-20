Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-42.24
61.34
706.02
0
Op profit growth
-84.46
269.63
-246.18
444.19
EBIT growth
-85.62
158.93
-807.73
6,289.42
Net profit growth
-80.33
306.04
-970.34
-5,033.03
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.62
9.75
4.25
-23.47
EBIT margin
2.47
9.92
6.18
-7.04
Net profit margin
2.94
8.65
3.44
-3.18
RoCE
1.08
6.67
2.24
-0.3
RoNW
0.36
1.92
0.48
-0.05
RoA
0.32
1.45
0.31
-0.03
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.38
1.91
0.47
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.26
1.82
0.45
-0.05
Book value per share
25.36
25.47
24.13
23.96
Valuation ratios
P/E
37.44
4.81
26.48
0
P/CEPS
53.17
5.03
27.15
-509.29
P/B
0.56
0.36
0.51
1.16
EV/EBIDTA
34.86
5.27
25.2
-359.6
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
20.4
-12.51
-44.36
-54.76
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
42.47
21.24
23.04
12.42
Inventory days
687.21
458.29
820.59
6,400.57
Creditor days
-27.5
-16.16
-20.29
-133.98
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-109.57
-356.59
0
0
Net debt / equity
0.02
0.11
0.38
0.62
Net debt / op. profit
1.58
1.3
15.77
-37.48
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-84.18
-80.81
-84.01
-88.69
Employee costs
-4.76
-2.1
-1.62
-4.34
Other costs
-8.43
-7.32
-10.1
-30.43
