Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
37.18
36.46
35.48
35.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
507.87
498.06
63.78
51.02
Net Worth
545.05
534.52
99.26
86.5
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
545.05
534.52
99.26
86.5
Fixed Assets
432.46
435.74
13.63
9.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.63
23.23
0.15
1.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.17
1.31
1.29
1.14
Networking Capital
95.6
71.22
48.77
70.64
Inventories
41.13
64.36
69.11
77.61
Inventory Days
626.18
Sundry Debtors
16.38
4.43
1.69
7.13
Debtor Days
57.52
Other Current Assets
67.14
39.09
17.67
27.46
Sundry Creditors
-8.86
-21.63
-11.46
-2.94
Creditor Days
23.72
Other Current Liabilities
-20.19
-15.03
-28.24
-38.62
Cash
4.19
3.01
35.43
4.22
Total Assets
545.05
534.51
99.27
86.51
