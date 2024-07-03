Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
51.78
56.22
48.89
34.13
59.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
51.78
56.22
48.89
34.13
59.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.28
2.37
0.33
0.25
0.38
Total Income
56.06
58.59
49.22
34.38
60.35
Total Expenditure
45.42
46.38
38.52
31.31
53.76
PBIDT
10.64
12.21
10.7
3.07
6.59
Interest
0.05
0.01
0
0
0.01
PBDT
10.58
12.2
10.7
3.07
6.59
Depreciation
0.28
0.31
0.28
0.28
0.22
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3.88
1.85
1.53
0.19
0.67
Deferred Tax
0.13
0.01
0.25
0.04
-0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
6.3
10.04
8.63
2.56
5.71
Minority Interest After NP
0.03
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
6.28
10.02
8.63
2.56
5.71
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
6.28
10.02
8.63
2.56
5.71
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.69
2.82
2.43
0.72
1.61
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
35.48
35.48
35.48
35.48
35.48
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.54
21.71
21.88
8.99
10.98
PBDTM(%)
20.43
21.7
21.88
8.99
10.98
PATM(%)
12.16
17.85
17.65
7.5
9.52

