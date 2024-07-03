iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd Nine Monthly Results

93.17
(4.19%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

51.78

56.22

48.89

34.13

59.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

51.78

56.22

48.89

34.13

59.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.28

2.37

0.33

0.25

0.38

Total Income

56.06

58.59

49.22

34.38

60.35

Total Expenditure

45.42

46.38

38.52

31.31

53.76

PBIDT

10.64

12.21

10.7

3.07

6.59

Interest

0.05

0.01

0

0

0.01

PBDT

10.58

12.2

10.7

3.07

6.59

Depreciation

0.28

0.31

0.28

0.28

0.22

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3.88

1.85

1.53

0.19

0.67

Deferred Tax

0.13

0.01

0.25

0.04

-0.02

Reported Profit After Tax

6.3

10.04

8.63

2.56

5.71

Minority Interest After NP

0.03

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

6.28

10.02

8.63

2.56

5.71

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

6.28

10.02

8.63

2.56

5.71

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.69

2.82

2.43

0.72

1.61

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

35.48

35.48

35.48

35.48

35.48

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

20.54

21.71

21.88

8.99

10.98

PBDTM(%)

20.43

21.7

21.88

8.99

10.98

PATM(%)

12.16

17.85

17.65

7.5

9.52

Supreme Holdings: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.