Please find enclosed herewith the copy of the newspaper publication regarding convening of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company on Wednesday, 11th September 2024, through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) Please find enclosed the outcome of board meeting held on 17th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A (13) of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the summary of the proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) duly convened on Wednesday, 11th September, 2024 at 3.00 pm through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) facility (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/09/2024) Please find enclosed herewith Voting Results of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on Wednesday, 11th September 2024 and Scrutinizers Report dated 12th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.09.2024)