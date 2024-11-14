Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

SUPREME HOLDINGS & HOSPITALITY (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2024 to consider inter-alia, the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 29 Oct 2024

As approved by the Shareholders and such other regulatory authorities as required, the Board of Directors approved the allotment of 14,70,000 equity shares of Face Value Rs.10/- each at an issue price of Rs.62/- each, aggregating to Rs.9,11,40,000/- (Rupees Nine Crores Eleven Lakhs Forty Thousand only) to the person(s) belonging to Non-Promoters category on preferential basis

Board Meeting 17 Aug 2024 12 Aug 2024

SUPREME HOLDINGS & HOSPITALITY (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising funds by way of Preferential Issue on Private Placement Basis Please find enclosed the outcome of board meeting held on 17th August 2024 The board at its meeting held on 17th August 2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved the issue of Equity Shares under Preferential Allotment. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

SUPREME HOLDINGS & HOSPITALITY (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the Outcome of the Board Meeting held today on 13th August 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Jun 2024 4 Jun 2024

Please find enclosed herewith intimation for appointment of Company Secretary.

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

SUPREME HOLDINGS & HOSPITALITY (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ending on 31st March 2024 and raising of funds by way of issue of share warrants in one or more tranches through preferential issue. Please find enclosed Outcome of Board meeting held on 27th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024

SUPREME HOLDINGS & HOSPITALITY (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 08th February 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the unaudited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Further to our intimation dated 27th December 2023 this is to inform you that in terms of the Companys policy on Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company was already closed for the designated persons of the Company and/ or their immediate relatives with effect from 1st January 2024 and shall remain closed upto 48 hours after declaration of Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. You are requested to take the same on record. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 8th February, 2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved the following businesses: 1. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023: Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 together with the respective Limited Review Reports; (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 24 Jan 2024