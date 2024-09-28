Please find enclosed herewith the copy of newspaper publication pertaining to 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, 27th September, 2024, through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM), published in Financial Express and Loksatta on 26th August, 2024. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A (13) of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the summary of the proceedings of the 42nd Annual General Meeting duly convened on Friday, 27th September 2024 at 3.00 pm through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) facility in terms of the framework issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI Circulars. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)