iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd Share Price

77.35
(-4.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:34:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open81.49
  • Day's High81.5
  • 52 Wk High120.66
  • Prev. Close81.09
  • Day's Low77.05
  • 52 Wk Low 60.3
  • Turnover (lac)242.34
  • P/E52.5
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value31.48
  • EPS1.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,743.78
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

81.49

Prev. Close

81.09

Turnover(Lac.)

242.34

Day's High

81.5

Day's Low

77.05

52 Week's High

120.66

52 Week's Low

60.3

Book Value

31.48

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,743.78

P/E

52.5

EPS

1.55

Divi. Yield

0

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.64%

Non-Promoter- 1.87%

Institutions: 1.87%

Non-Institutions: 36.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.54

22.54

22.54

22.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

656.86

622.85

571.32

505.64

Net Worth

679.4

645.39

593.86

528.18

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

748.97

792.75

936.68

889.49

yoy growth (%)

-5.52

-15.36

5.3

5.67

Raw materials

-379.42

-373.68

-420.62

-473.83

As % of sales

50.65

47.13

44.9

53.26

Employee costs

-126.01

-166.32

-154.9

-145.95

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

37.28

-34.05

65.92

19.98

Depreciation

-9.05

-9.82

-9.45

-10.32

Tax paid

-34.8

15.49

-16.93

-6.34

Working capital

33.34

90.67

-143.23

-48.03

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.52

-15.36

5.3

5.67

Op profit growth

263.44

-81.42

13.52

25.57

EBIT growth

282.07

-83.23

35.27

28.7

Net profit growth

-108.1

-162.37

287.79

1,221.53

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,244.53

1,109.98

1,157.51

762.26

819.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,244.53

1,109.98

1,157.51

762.26

819.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

12.23

19.9

40.78

25.1

15.58

View Annually Results

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.95

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

249.81

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.88

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

679.5

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Vinod Kashyap

Managing Director

Vineet Kashyap

Joint Managing Director

Vikram Kashyap

Independent Director

H N Nanani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pushpak Kumar

Independent Director

Poonam Sangha

Independent Director

Vivek Talwar

Independent Director

Settihalli Basavaraj

Nominee

Vishal Sharat Ohri

Independent Director

Gopinath Ambadithody

Independent Director

Neelam Kothari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd

Summary

Founded in 1978 as a Partnership Firm, B L Kashyap and Sons Limited (BLK) owes its success to Shri B L Kashyap, a veteran construction professional. B L Kashyap is a civil construction and EPC contracting company to deliver marquee projects for customers both in the private sector and the public sector. It has built a diverse portfolio of successfully executed projects across various industries like IT campuses, commercial spaces, shopping malls, hotels, residential complexes, institutions, factories and manufacturing facilities, healthcare, and transportation related civil works. Today, B L Kashyap has emerged as one of Indias leading construction, infrastructure and civil engineering companies. The Companys operations extend over North, South and Western India and are coordinated through the corporated office at New Delhi and regional offices at Bangalore and Pune. Its major projects includes The Grand Great Eastern Hotel in Kolkata, Biocon Research & Manufacturing Facility in Bangalore, Britannia Biscuit Plant in Uttarakhand, Carraro India Factory and Office Complex in Pune, Escorts Heart & Research Institute in Faridabad, Jaipur Golden Hospital in New Delhi and Specialty Cardiac Center for Fortis Healthcare in Mohali.Some of the landmark projects executed are DLF Downtown (Gurgaon), Manyata Embassy Tech Park and Flipkart campus at Embassy Tech Village , Hotel Oberoi (Gurgaon), 4 Season Hotel and Residencies (Bangalore), J.W Marriott Hotel (Pune), Bharti Worldmark 1, 2, an
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd share price today?

The B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹77.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd is ₹1743.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd is 52.5 and 2.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd is ₹60.3 and ₹120.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd?

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.37%, 3 Years at 40.80%, 1 Year at 10.93%, 6 Month at -11.91%, 3 Month at -10.45% and 1 Month at 7.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.65 %
Institutions - 1.88 %
Public - 36.48 %

QUICKLINKS FOR B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.