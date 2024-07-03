Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹81.49
Prev. Close₹81.09
Turnover(Lac.)₹242.34
Day's High₹81.5
Day's Low₹77.05
52 Week's High₹120.66
52 Week's Low₹60.3
Book Value₹31.48
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,743.78
P/E52.5
EPS1.55
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.54
22.54
22.54
22.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
656.86
622.85
571.32
505.64
Net Worth
679.4
645.39
593.86
528.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
748.97
792.75
936.68
889.49
yoy growth (%)
-5.52
-15.36
5.3
5.67
Raw materials
-379.42
-373.68
-420.62
-473.83
As % of sales
50.65
47.13
44.9
53.26
Employee costs
-126.01
-166.32
-154.9
-145.95
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
37.28
-34.05
65.92
19.98
Depreciation
-9.05
-9.82
-9.45
-10.32
Tax paid
-34.8
15.49
-16.93
-6.34
Working capital
33.34
90.67
-143.23
-48.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.52
-15.36
5.3
5.67
Op profit growth
263.44
-81.42
13.52
25.57
EBIT growth
282.07
-83.23
35.27
28.7
Net profit growth
-108.1
-162.37
287.79
1,221.53
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,244.53
1,109.98
1,157.51
762.26
819.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,244.53
1,109.98
1,157.51
762.26
819.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.23
19.9
40.78
25.1
15.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.95
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
249.81
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.9
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.88
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
679.5
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Vinod Kashyap
Managing Director
Vineet Kashyap
Joint Managing Director
Vikram Kashyap
Independent Director
H N Nanani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pushpak Kumar
Independent Director
Poonam Sangha
Independent Director
Vivek Talwar
Independent Director
Settihalli Basavaraj
Nominee
Vishal Sharat Ohri
Independent Director
Gopinath Ambadithody
Independent Director
Neelam Kothari
Reports by B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
Summary
Founded in 1978 as a Partnership Firm, B L Kashyap and Sons Limited (BLK) owes its success to Shri B L Kashyap, a veteran construction professional. B L Kashyap is a civil construction and EPC contracting company to deliver marquee projects for customers both in the private sector and the public sector. It has built a diverse portfolio of successfully executed projects across various industries like IT campuses, commercial spaces, shopping malls, hotels, residential complexes, institutions, factories and manufacturing facilities, healthcare, and transportation related civil works. Today, B L Kashyap has emerged as one of Indias leading construction, infrastructure and civil engineering companies. The Companys operations extend over North, South and Western India and are coordinated through the corporated office at New Delhi and regional offices at Bangalore and Pune. Its major projects includes The Grand Great Eastern Hotel in Kolkata, Biocon Research & Manufacturing Facility in Bangalore, Britannia Biscuit Plant in Uttarakhand, Carraro India Factory and Office Complex in Pune, Escorts Heart & Research Institute in Faridabad, Jaipur Golden Hospital in New Delhi and Specialty Cardiac Center for Fortis Healthcare in Mohali.Some of the landmark projects executed are DLF Downtown (Gurgaon), Manyata Embassy Tech Park and Flipkart campus at Embassy Tech Village , Hotel Oberoi (Gurgaon), 4 Season Hotel and Residencies (Bangalore), J.W Marriott Hotel (Pune), Bharti Worldmark 1, 2, an
Read More
The B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹77.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd is ₹1743.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd is 52.5 and 2.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd is ₹60.3 and ₹120.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.37%, 3 Years at 40.80%, 1 Year at 10.93%, 6 Month at -11.91%, 3 Month at -10.45% and 1 Month at 7.99%.
