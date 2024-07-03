Summary

Founded in 1978 as a Partnership Firm, B L Kashyap and Sons Limited (BLK) owes its success to Shri B L Kashyap, a veteran construction professional. B L Kashyap is a civil construction and EPC contracting company to deliver marquee projects for customers both in the private sector and the public sector. It has built a diverse portfolio of successfully executed projects across various industries like IT campuses, commercial spaces, shopping malls, hotels, residential complexes, institutions, factories and manufacturing facilities, healthcare, and transportation related civil works. Today, B L Kashyap has emerged as one of Indias leading construction, infrastructure and civil engineering companies. The Companys operations extend over North, South and Western India and are coordinated through the corporated office at New Delhi and regional offices at Bangalore and Pune. Its major projects includes The Grand Great Eastern Hotel in Kolkata, Biocon Research & Manufacturing Facility in Bangalore, Britannia Biscuit Plant in Uttarakhand, Carraro India Factory and Office Complex in Pune, Escorts Heart & Research Institute in Faridabad, Jaipur Golden Hospital in New Delhi and Specialty Cardiac Center for Fortis Healthcare in Mohali.Some of the landmark projects executed are DLF Downtown (Gurgaon), Manyata Embassy Tech Park and Flipkart campus at Embassy Tech Village , Hotel Oberoi (Gurgaon), 4 Season Hotel and Residencies (Bangalore), J.W Marriott Hotel (Pune), Bharti Worldmark 1, 2, an

