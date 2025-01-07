Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
748.97
792.75
936.68
889.49
yoy growth (%)
-5.52
-15.36
5.3
5.67
Raw materials
-379.42
-373.68
-420.62
-473.83
As % of sales
50.65
47.13
44.9
53.26
Employee costs
-126.01
-166.32
-154.9
-145.95
As % of sales
16.82
20.98
16.53
16.4
Other costs
-178.06
-234.73
-264.14
-184.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.77
29.6
28.19
20.71
Operating profit
65.46
18.01
97
85.44
OPM
8.74
2.27
10.35
9.6
Depreciation
-9.05
-9.82
-9.45
-10.32
Interest expense
-47
-56.11
-65.65
-77.29
Other income
27.87
13.87
44.03
22.15
Profit before tax
37.28
-34.05
65.92
19.98
Taxes
-34.8
15.49
-16.93
-6.34
Tax rate
-93.35
-45.48
-25.68
-31.76
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.47
-18.56
48.99
13.63
Exceptional items
0
-11.99
0
-1
Net profit
2.47
-30.55
48.99
12.63
yoy growth (%)
-108.1
-162.37
287.79
1,221.53
NPM
0.33
-3.85
5.23
1.42
