B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

80.17
(5.47%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:44:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

748.97

792.75

936.68

889.49

yoy growth (%)

-5.52

-15.36

5.3

5.67

Raw materials

-379.42

-373.68

-420.62

-473.83

As % of sales

50.65

47.13

44.9

53.26

Employee costs

-126.01

-166.32

-154.9

-145.95

As % of sales

16.82

20.98

16.53

16.4

Other costs

-178.06

-234.73

-264.14

-184.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.77

29.6

28.19

20.71

Operating profit

65.46

18.01

97

85.44

OPM

8.74

2.27

10.35

9.6

Depreciation

-9.05

-9.82

-9.45

-10.32

Interest expense

-47

-56.11

-65.65

-77.29

Other income

27.87

13.87

44.03

22.15

Profit before tax

37.28

-34.05

65.92

19.98

Taxes

-34.8

15.49

-16.93

-6.34

Tax rate

-93.35

-45.48

-25.68

-31.76

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.47

-18.56

48.99

13.63

Exceptional items

0

-11.99

0

-1

Net profit

2.47

-30.55

48.99

12.63

yoy growth (%)

-108.1

-162.37

287.79

1,221.53

NPM

0.33

-3.85

5.23

1.42

