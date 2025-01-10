B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.54
22.54
22.54
22.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
656.86
622.85
571.32
505.64
Net Worth
679.4
645.39
593.86
528.18
Minority Interest
Debt
305.07
304.26
334.18
415.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.39
0.56
0
0
Total Liabilities
986.86
950.21
928.04
943.27
Fixed Assets
88.14
66.55
56.89
62.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.2
12.49
12.49
12.49
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.78
5.83
18.24
41.05
Networking Capital
847.56
845.86
800.92
809.83
Inventories
410.96
323.75
313.59
313.37
Inventory Days
152.71
Sundry Debtors
400.87
444.02
370.64
409.29
Debtor Days
199.46
Other Current Assets
609.37
578.81
649.65
666.46
Sundry Creditors
-224.93
-206.39
-193.69
-162.01
Creditor Days
78.95
Other Current Liabilities
-348.71
-294.33
-339.27
-417.28
Cash
31.19
19.49
39.52
17.68
Total Assets
986.87
950.22
928.06
943.28
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.