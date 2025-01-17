iifl-logo-icon 1
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd Key Ratios

75.25
(1.44%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:04 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7

-19.01

9.58

7.36

Op profit growth

197.95

-76.54

0.85

31.6

EBIT growth

210.68

-77.18

40.04

9.33

Net profit growth

-6.96

-404.67

314.69

-182.79

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.24

2.57

8.89

9.66

EBIT margin

10.09

3.02

10.72

8.39

Net profit margin

-7.66

-7.66

2.03

0.53

RoCE

8.2

2.38

9.51

6.52

RoNW

-3.48

-3.28

1.1

0.29

RoA

-1.55

-1.5

0.45

0.1

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.59

-2.79

0.96

0.24

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-3.07

-3.31

0.4

-0.39

Book value per share

16.82

20.32

23.1

21.13

Valuation ratios

P/E

-7.29

-1.78

44.73

88.54

P/CEPS

-6.13

-1.5

106.34

-54.46

P/B

1.12

0.24

1.85

1

EV/EBIDTA

10.44

16.89

12.6

12.94

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-329.67

-43

-19.45

-215.46

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

196.66

163.86

134.96

165.28

Inventory days

168.22

157.49

141.99

178.9

Creditor days

-91.49

-88.54

-70.85

-77.48

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.29

-0.35

-1.4

-0.93

Net debt / equity

1.29

1.1

1.19

1.69

Net debt / op. profit

7.83

24.04

6.59

8.23

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-50.56

-46.28

-47.9

-52.32

Employee costs

-16.84

-20.66

-15.61

-16.18

Other costs

-24.34

-30.47

-27.59

-21.82

