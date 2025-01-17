Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7
-19.01
9.58
7.36
Op profit growth
197.95
-76.54
0.85
31.6
EBIT growth
210.68
-77.18
40.04
9.33
Net profit growth
-6.96
-404.67
314.69
-182.79
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.24
2.57
8.89
9.66
EBIT margin
10.09
3.02
10.72
8.39
Net profit margin
-7.66
-7.66
2.03
0.53
RoCE
8.2
2.38
9.51
6.52
RoNW
-3.48
-3.28
1.1
0.29
RoA
-1.55
-1.5
0.45
0.1
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.59
-2.79
0.96
0.24
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-3.07
-3.31
0.4
-0.39
Book value per share
16.82
20.32
23.1
21.13
Valuation ratios
P/E
-7.29
-1.78
44.73
88.54
P/CEPS
-6.13
-1.5
106.34
-54.46
P/B
1.12
0.24
1.85
1
EV/EBIDTA
10.44
16.89
12.6
12.94
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-329.67
-43
-19.45
-215.46
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
196.66
163.86
134.96
165.28
Inventory days
168.22
157.49
141.99
178.9
Creditor days
-91.49
-88.54
-70.85
-77.48
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.29
-0.35
-1.4
-0.93
Net debt / equity
1.29
1.1
1.19
1.69
Net debt / op. profit
7.83
24.04
6.59
8.23
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-50.56
-46.28
-47.9
-52.32
Employee costs
-16.84
-20.66
-15.61
-16.18
Other costs
-24.34
-30.47
-27.59
-21.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.