B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd Cash Flow Statement

76.01
(-6.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

B.L.Kashyap FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

37.28

-34.05

65.92

19.98

Depreciation

-9.05

-9.82

-9.45

-10.32

Tax paid

-34.8

15.49

-16.93

-6.34

Working capital

33.34

90.67

-143.23

-48.03

Other operating items

Operating

26.76

62.27

-103.68

-44.72

Capital expenditure

-5.02

-20.28

-8.96

-8.06

Free cash flow

21.74

41.99

-112.64

-52.79

Equity raised

1,005.33

1,029.26

852.58

804.11

Investing

0

0

0

-1

Financing

232.92

286.05

380.39

183.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,259.99

1,357.31

1,120.32

933.37

