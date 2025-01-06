B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
37.28
-34.05
65.92
19.98
Depreciation
-9.05
-9.82
-9.45
-10.32
Tax paid
-34.8
15.49
-16.93
-6.34
Working capital
33.34
90.67
-143.23
-48.03
Other operating items
Operating
26.76
62.27
-103.68
-44.72
Capital expenditure
-5.02
-20.28
-8.96
-8.06
Free cash flow
21.74
41.99
-112.64
-52.79
Equity raised
1,005.33
1,029.26
852.58
804.11
Investing
0
0
0
-1
Financing
232.92
286.05
380.39
183.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,259.99
1,357.31
1,120.32
933.37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.